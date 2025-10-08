This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It’s been a while since the last update, and we know many of you have been eagerly waiting—especially after all the talk about the new vehicle physics system in the Friday News posts. Those posts may have come across a bit wrong and made it sound like the new system would be included in this update. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

It’s still being worked on, and there’s quite a bit left to do. It will come at some point, but it’s not possible to give an ETA right now. It’s a massive task that requires a lot of work—not just for implementation, but also for all the tweaking and testing that comes with it. Once it’s getting closer to the finish line, you’ll definitely hear about it!

We decided to move forward with this update instead. Sadly, the bucket wheel excavators aren’t part of this one either, but they’re not too far off on the horizon.

This update adds a ton of new vehicles (including rope shovels, long-boom excavators, and more), the Skill Tree, the Periodic Table of Elements, and even a bed! We’ve also made a lot of bug fixes and improvements based on your feedback and bug reports.

NOTE: Please avoid switching between the Beta and Live versions to prevent issues with your game. It’s fine to go from Live → Beta, but going from Beta → Live may cause problems with your game.







How to join the beta

1. Right-click on "Out of Ore" in your Steam library and select Properties.

2. In the Properties menu, click on Betas from the left sidebar.

3. Select "beta - Latest beta for players" from the dropdown list.

4. The beta should begin downloading automatically.

Changlog v0.31

Vehicles

- Added Chariton EX200D (Long boom)

- Added Chariton EX400D (Long boom)

- Added Chariton EX600D (Long boom)

- Added Attila Cable EX200A

- Added Attila EX200A

- Added Attila EX200A

- Added Attila Cable EX300A

- Added Attila Cable EX300A

- Added Attila Cable EX500A

- Added Chariton Cable EX2000D

- Added Chariton Cable EX4000D

- Added Chariton Cable EX8000D

- Added Attila EW200A

- Added Attila EX300A

- Added Attila EX500A

- Fixed vehicle audio settings not loading properly

- Fixed floating lights on excavator cab

- Changed level requirement for L1665 loader (lowered)

- Changed fuel consumption for L10000 & L80000

- Fixed drone snapshot filenames to use zero-padding for proper ordering

- Added drone "Recording Active" notice when started recording from remote (shortcut)

- Fixed drone "Recording Active" notice not disappearing when recording stopped

- Fixed fuel reset after loading the game

- Fixed empty paint slots on vehicle won't apply the proper color when loading a save-game

- Fixed an issue where haul trucks could spill material in inclines

- Fixed missing light rail on Sandvik S700NG & S700NG Fuel (lights still missing)

- Fixed some cases where the lights were not replicated correctly

- Fixed an issue where the vehicle preview placement offset could not be adjusted with the scroll wheel

- Fixed Chariton EX8000FS store capacity info

- Tweaked lights

Buildings / Production

- Added setting to highlight conveyor openings

- Added passthrough option to conveyor & pipeline storage

- Fixed fuel station trigger height (made slightly higher)

- Fixed liquid tank power requirement (10 kW → 0 kW)

- Fixed Cell Tower quest asking for "Plates" instead of "Sheets"

- Fixed fill indicator showing consumed amount instead of correct percentage

- Fixed hopper output showing crate animation instead of mesh conveyor effect when filled by hand

- Fixed conveyor splitter showing mesh conveyor effect instead of crate animation

- Fixed 10x power input state not saving correctly (on/off)

- Fixed FPS drop when looking at smoke effect

- Fixed destroying conveyor not giving payload to inventory

- Fixed sell points not progressing quests

- Fixed hopper + shear at 10x speed duplicating coils in crates

- Pipelines and Conveyors now have a greater connection tolerance which means it should eliminate problems where they didn't properly connect

- NOTE: This could cause your existing conveyor lines to require more power

- Attachment rotation for buildings is now remembered from last time if the next block have same attachment type

- Fixed sell point not adding transaction records to the economics tab

- Workbench inventory widget will now remember the last production amount set

- Added connected cable count to power units when you hover pointer over them

- Fixed an issue where the conveyor would only dump the material with the highest amount instead of all of them

- Added "Pipe" in front of all pipeline store item names

Other

- Added Skill Tree

- Added Periodic Table Of Elements

- Added bed so you now can sleep through the night

- Added save warning to General Settings when there are changes to be saved

- Added zoom speed multiplier to general settings

- Fixed map name reset when selecting two different save slots with the same map name

- Fixed various spelling mistakes

- Fixed various crashes

- Fixed various issues related to Company (ensure antivirus is not blocking file writing at `%userprofile%\\Documents\\My Games\\Out of Ore\\Companies`)

- Fixed an issue with the store where the price can overflow and go into the negative

- Fixed an issue where the player can over buy things without space in the inventory and will lose the money

- Fixed built & high quality turbos condition

- Fixed start new save settings being swapped (right arrows would decrease while left arrow increased)

- Fixed an issue where the create new game menu won't generate a first valid save name

- Fixed save games not properly sorted based on last played

- Fixed some key hints not updating when saving or resetting controls

- Fixed an issue where interacting with objects (e.g. conveyors) was still possible while the menu was open

- Fixed an issue where the Rescue Me button could launch vehicles in the air

- Fixed an issue where you could not move an item from the equipment slot to the inventory slot if they had the same index

- Fixed an issue where the clients could still loan money from the bank after being demoted

- Fixed an issue where creating a new game could generate a save name that already existed

- Fixed economics tab not saving/loading

