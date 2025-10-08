This update improves animation management with a new tree system and the ability to organize animations into folders.
Please note that pre-release versions may be unstable.
Changes
| (Alpha 1 → Alpha 2) Improved animation management.
- Added a new tree system and the ability to organize animations into folders.
- Animations are now managed as objects, reducing the number of displayed properties in the animation panel.
- Improved undo/redo support for keys and tracks properties.
| (Alpha 1 → Alpha 2) Updated to Godot Engine version 4.5.
| Rest/Pose is now a global system for all objects.
- Changes in Rest Pose set the default value for all animations.
- Changes in Pose Mode affect only the selected animation.
| Added a parameter for drawing tools to keep the object on top while drawing.
| Added copy/paste support for shaders.
| Improved animation track synchronization with object selection.
| Improved the Add Track dialog with a tab system (particle properties are now separated from other properties).
| Added an option in settings to choose the default pixel-scaling algorithm.
| Added Escape key shortcut to deselect all tracks and keys.
Bug fixes
|Issue
|Reference
|(Alpha 1 → Alpha 2) Fixed a crash when removing an invalid bone from a mesh.
|Link
|(Alpha 1 → Alpha 2) Prevented the recovery files dialog from appearing when the previous session did not crash.
|Link
|(Alpha 1 → Alpha 2) Fixed an empty main view issue in compatibility mode.
|Link
|Fixed an issue with incorrectly exporting empty JSON files.
|Link
|Fixed incorrect drawing cursor position when an object has a custom offset.
|(Not reported)
|Fixed crashes when using multi-select.
|(Not reported)
|Fixed inputs sometimes appearing in the wrong order.
|(Not reported)
|Fixed tree losing selection on items.
|(Not reported)
If you encounter any bugs or have feature suggestions, feel free to share them in the community forum. Thank you!
