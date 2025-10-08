This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes



(Alpha 1 → Alpha 2) Improved animation management.



- Added a new tree system and the ability to organize animations into folders.



- Animations are now managed as objects, reducing the number of displayed properties in the animation panel.



- Improved undo/redo support for keys and tracks properties.





(Alpha 1 → Alpha 2) Updated to Godot Engine version 4.5.

Rest/Pose is now a global system for all objects.



- Changes in Rest Pose set the default value for all animations.



- Changes in Pose Mode affect only the selected animation.





Added a parameter for drawing tools to keep the object on top while drawing.

Added copy/paste support for shaders.

Improved animation track synchronization with object selection.

Improved the Add Track dialog with a tab system (particle properties are now separated from other properties).

Added an option in settings to choose the default pixel-scaling algorithm.

Added Escape key shortcut to deselect all tracks and keys.





Bug fixes



Issue Reference (Alpha 1 → Alpha 2) Fixed a crash when removing an invalid bone from a mesh. Link (Alpha 1 → Alpha 2) Prevented the recovery files dialog from appearing when the previous session did not crash. Link (Alpha 1 → Alpha 2) Fixed an empty main view issue in compatibility mode. Link Fixed an issue with incorrectly exporting empty JSON files. Link Fixed incorrect drawing cursor position when an object has a custom offset. (Not reported) Fixed crashes when using multi-select. (Not reported) Fixed inputs sometimes appearing in the wrong order. (Not reported) Fixed tree losing selection on items. (Not reported)



Hello! This is the second alpha release featuring major animation improvements.This update improves animation management with a new tree system and the ability to organize animations into folders.Please note that pre-release versions may be unstable.

If you encounter any bugs or have feature suggestions, feel free to share them in the community forum. Thank you!