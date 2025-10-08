VIOLET - Update 2.0 is Here!

Major visual overhaul — improved lighting, shadows, and post-processing for a deeper, more cinematic horror feel. 🖤📸 🎮 New Keybindings System: Total control! Rebind every action to your liking with the brand-new customizable input system. 🧠🕹️



Hey Survivors! 🧟‍♀️🔥It’s time… the biggest update *ever* for Violet has arrived! ⚡We’ve gone all in on this one — new tech, new sounds, and a completely reworked feel. 🎧💜for every review, message, and report — you keep this nightmare alive. 💌💀👁️‍🗨️💜