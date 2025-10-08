VIOLET - Update 2.0 is Here!🩸
Hey Survivors! 🧟♀️🔥
It’s time… the biggest update *ever* for Violet has arrived! ⚡
We’ve gone all in on this one — new tech, new sounds, and a completely reworked feel. 🎧💜
Here’s what’s new in version 2.0:
- 🎵 New Original Soundtrack: Immerse yourself in an all-new dark and emotional soundtrack — fully reimagined for the Violet universe. 🎼🩸
- 💡 DLSS 4 + Ray Tracing Support: Experience stunning next-gen lighting and reflection effects with full support for DLSS 4 and Ray Tracing! 🌑✨
- 🌆 More Realistic Graphics: Major visual overhaul — improved lighting, shadows, and post-processing for a deeper, more cinematic horror feel. 🖤📸
- 🎮 New Keybindings System: Total control! Rebind every action to your liking with the brand-new customizable input system. 🧠🕹️
🎵 The official Violet soundtrack is now included in the game with this update and will be available soon on Steam for you to grab! 🎵
🧩 We’ve also made countless under-the-hood tweaks and optimizations to keep Violet running smoother than ever. 💨
Thank you, Survivors, for every review, message, and report — you keep this nightmare alive. 💌💀
And remember...
🌕 Violet doesn’t just return — it evolves. 👁️🗨️💜
