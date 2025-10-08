 Skip to content
Major 8 October 2025 Build 20308700 Edited 8 October 2025 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🩸

VIOLET - Update 2.0 is Here!

🩸

Hey Survivors! 🧟‍♀️🔥
It’s time… the biggest update *ever* for Violet has arrived! ⚡
We’ve gone all in on this one — new tech, new sounds, and a completely reworked feel. 🎧💜

Here’s what’s new in version 2.0:
  • 🎵 New Original Soundtrack: Immerse yourself in an all-new dark and emotional soundtrack — fully reimagined for the Violet universe. 🎼🩸
  • 💡 DLSS 4 + Ray Tracing Support: Experience stunning next-gen lighting and reflection effects with full support for DLSS 4 and Ray Tracing! 🌑✨
  • 🌆 More Realistic Graphics: Major visual overhaul — improved lighting, shadows, and post-processing for a deeper, more cinematic horror feel. 🖤📸
  • 🎮 New Keybindings System: Total control! Rebind every action to your liking with the brand-new customizable input system. 🧠🕹️


🎵 The official Violet soundtrack is now included in the game with this update and will be available soon on Steam for you to grab! 🎵

🧩 We’ve also made countless under-the-hood tweaks and optimizations to keep Violet running smoother than ever. 💨

Thank you, Survivors, for every review, message, and report — you keep this nightmare alive. 💌💀

And remember...
🌕 Violet doesn’t just return — it evolves. 👁️‍🗨️💜


Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2584291
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2584292
  • Loading history…
