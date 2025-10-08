 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Destiny 2 Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20308596 Edited 8 October 2025 – 20:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Howdy Grillers,

Our most recent internal playtest suggests that we are continuing to make progress on identifying and fixing crashes during gameplay.

In the meantime, here's a patch that's been simmering:

Fixes

  • Critical

    • Fix crash relating to melee weapons usage

Known Issues

  • Major

    • Players may spawn on top of each other when respawning (or at the start of the match)

  • Medium

    • Players that leave a lobby disappear from the game, but still occupy a player slot in the session (prevent them from rejoining or others filling their slot)

    • Rarely, players can respawn without any ability to move (but can still open the menu to leave)

    • Server does not wait for all players to finish loading and connect before counting down the pre-match timer

  • Minor

    • Multiple/all players in a match may have the crown icon (only the top player should)

    • Attempting to sprinting without moving will adjust the FOV angle (should not change until moving)

    • Players may be able to start attacking at different times before the match starts

    • Joining a lobby may require multiple attempts

    • Pausing during a match does not always prevent the player from turning when they move their mouse cursor

    • Players can be launched out of bounds in the Pizza Oven level

    • Returning to Lobby after a match will result in a hidden pre-game warmup that will prevent movement until the "match starts"

    • Ending a match while performing an action that adjusts your FOV may cause the FOV value to jitter until a new match starts

  • Quality-of-Life (QoL)

    • Changing your window mode does not take effect until the next launch of the game (e.g., going from Fullscreen to Windowed doesn't happen until you close and re-open)

  • Cosmetic

    • The number '4' looks like the number '9' on the scoreboard

Separately, work has started on revamping the game mode logic to be more robust and tolerate difference between hardware and network quality on different users in the same match.

Your Unwilling Build Cook,

Terry Nguyen

Changed files in this update

Depot 3884701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link