Howdy Grillers,

Our most recent internal playtest suggests that we are continuing to make progress on identifying and fixing crashes during gameplay.

In the meantime, here's a patch that's been simmering:

Fixes

Critical Fix crash relating to melee weapons usage



Known Issues

Major Players may spawn on top of each other when respawning (or at the start of the match)

Medium Players that leave a lobby disappear from the game, but still occupy a player slot in the session (prevent them from rejoining or others filling their slot) Rarely, players can respawn without any ability to move (but can still open the menu to leave) Server does not wait for all players to finish loading and connect before counting down the pre-match timer

Minor Multiple/all players in a match may have the crown icon (only the top player should) Attempting to sprinting without moving will adjust the FOV angle (should not change until moving) Players may be able to start attacking at different times before the match starts Joining a lobby may require multiple attempts Pausing during a match does not always prevent the player from turning when they move their mouse cursor Players can be launched out of bounds in the Pizza Oven level Returning to Lobby after a match will result in a hidden pre-game warmup that will prevent movement until the "match starts" Ending a match while performing an action that adjusts your FOV may cause the FOV value to jitter until a new match starts

Quality-of-Life (QoL) Changing your window mode does not take effect until the next launch of the game (e.g., going from Fullscreen to Windowed doesn't happen until you close and re-open)

Cosmetic The number '4' looks like the number '9' on the scoreboard





Separately, work has started on revamping the game mode logic to be more robust and tolerate difference between hardware and network quality on different users in the same match.

Your Unwilling Build Cook,

Terry Nguyen