8 October 2025 Build 20308438 Edited 8 October 2025 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  • Some animations have been updated.

  • Performance optimizations have been made.

  • Added new SFX to certain animations.

  • Fixed various UI bugs.

