8 October 2025 Build 20308216 Edited 8 October 2025 – 18:52:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update adds more spooks, frights, screams and shouts, specifically:

  • More Comms

  • Sounds

  • Events

  • "Friends"

Also made some minor adjustments to terrain and environment in some places.

I hope you enjoy :D

Changed files in this update

