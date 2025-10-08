Bugfix
- Fixed food item tooltips to display how much they heal for
- Fixed the Mythril Ore inside the Airedale Swamp
- Fixed the Willow Tree right outside Rockchester Castle
- Fixed the Thornwood Tree inside the Undead Cemetery
- Fixed a bug where it spammed the logs with repair item messages
Feature
- None
Misc
- Allowed the hunting research books to be dropped now
Performance
- None
Polish
- Latency text stays hidden now if not currently logged in-game
- Updated item sprites for Faint Essences + Draconic Shield
- Resource nodes now only show the "gathered effect" if your close while it was gathered
- Added random velocity to XP drops (to hopefully prevent stacking XP drops)
Changed files in this update