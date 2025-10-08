Bugfix

- Fixed food item tooltips to display how much they heal for

- Fixed the Mythril Ore inside the Airedale Swamp

- Fixed the Willow Tree right outside Rockchester Castle

- Fixed the Thornwood Tree inside the Undead Cemetery

- Fixed a bug where it spammed the logs with repair item messages



Feature

- None



Misc

- Allowed the hunting research books to be dropped now

Performance

- None



Polish

- Latency text stays hidden now if not currently logged in-game

- Updated item sprites for Faint Essences + Draconic Shield

- Resource nodes now only show the "gathered effect" if your close while it was gathered

- Added random velocity to XP drops (to hopefully prevent stacking XP drops)