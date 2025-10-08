 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Destiny 2 Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20308212 Edited 8 October 2025 – 19:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfix

- Fixed food item tooltips to display how much they heal for

- Fixed the Mythril Ore inside the Airedale Swamp

- Fixed the Willow Tree right outside Rockchester Castle

- Fixed the Thornwood Tree inside the Undead Cemetery

- Fixed a bug where it spammed the logs with repair item messages

Feature

- None

Misc

- Allowed the hunting research books to be dropped now

Performance

- None

Polish

- Latency text stays hidden now if not currently logged in-game

- Updated item sprites for Faint Essences + Draconic Shield

- Resource nodes now only show the "gathered effect" if your close while it was gathered

- Added random velocity to XP drops (to hopefully prevent stacking XP drops)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2354571
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2354572
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link