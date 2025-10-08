Changes

Save files located in the root of your drive will be automatically migrated from the root folder to %localappdata%/Shrines_Legacy where they were originally intended to be when you first boot up this version of the game



Save files are now correctly saved and loaded from %localappdata%/Shrines_Legacy as it was originally intended



Manual Save Migration Step-by-step (only if you run into issues)

Open File Explorer/Windows Explorer



Type %LocalAppData% into the address bar and press Enter



In the folder that opens, locate the "Shrines_Legacy" folder



Remove or rename the Shrines_Legacy folder you just located (recommended to first just rename it to something like "Shrines_Legacy_Old")



Re-open the game, it should now correctly migrate over your saves from the root of your drive



(Optional) Once you've confirmed the save data is loading correctly in game, feel free to remove the "Shrines_Legacy" folder that was incorrectly saving to the drive root. Or you can back it up somewhere if you think that any save files didn't copy over correctly and might need the files still.



Did you Lose any Save Data?

Closing

This patch is a major issue hotfix for saves being deleted and not saved correctly in some cases on Linux based systems. It also corrects the folder the save games were being stored, which was incorrectly being set to the root folder of the drive due to a coding error.If you load up the game after this patch and you are suddenly looking at incorrect or old save files, you may need to purge your %localappdata%/Shrines_Legacy folder so it can load in the correct saves from where they used to be saved.Here are some step-by-step instructions on how to do that:If you lost a save file while playing previous patch, we understand the frustration and we can't apologize enough! Contact us on Discord or via email and we'll try to get you an approximate save file that's located where you left off at.Hopefully there will be no more major issues with saves from here, but if anyone runs into any more issues we encourage you to leave a comment and/or contact us on Discord so we can try to resolve it.We will also quickly be looking into some of the other issues that people have brought up since launch. Thanks for your patience!Sincerely,- Joe