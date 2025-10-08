 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20308116 Edited 8 October 2025 – 18:32:19 UTC by Wendy Share
- Floor 150 main story quest/cutscene
- 10 new days of dialogue post-cutscene
- Floor 160 quest to unlock Garlic crop and Defence (M) recipe

- Multiplier keys available on Anvil when Sell Mode is enabled

- Paying orcs early now takes the stated amount instead of the default 100
- Anvil sell mode button no longer turns itself to visually off after crafting once
- Paying Duncan no longer hides his text box on further interactions
- Shop, Inventory, and Confirm buttons will now show as unhovered when the text box is reopened after clicking them

