New- Floor 150 main story quest/cutscene
- 10 new days of dialogue post-cutscene
- Floor 160 quest to unlock Garlic crop and Defence (M) recipe
Adjustments- Multiplier keys available on Anvil when Sell Mode is enabled
Bug Fixes- Paying orcs early now takes the stated amount instead of the default 100
- Anvil sell mode button no longer turns itself to visually off after crafting once
- Paying Duncan no longer hides his text box on further interactions
- Shop, Inventory, and Confirm buttons will now show as unhovered when the text box is reopened after clicking them
