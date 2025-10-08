New - Floor 150 main story quest/cutscene

- 10 new days of dialogue post-cutscene

- Floor 160 quest to unlock Garlic crop and Defence (M) recipe



Adjustments - Multiplier keys available on Anvil when Sell Mode is enabled



Bug Fixes - Paying orcs early now takes the stated amount instead of the default 100

- Anvil sell mode button no longer turns itself to visually off after crafting once

- Paying Duncan no longer hides his text box on further interactions

- Shop, Inventory, and Confirm buttons will now show as unhovered when the text box is reopened after clicking them