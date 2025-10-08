Greetings, backlanders.

The launch of 1.1 was our smoothest one so far, while at the same time being the game's biggest update ever! This made us happy, but it doesn't mean there isn't stuff to fix!

Endgame Difficulty

The main motivation behind this update is adjusting the difficulty of the early endgame, especially for Regular difficulty players. Our testing both internally and on PTR was mostly focused on Veteran difficulty, and we dropped the ball a bit with the difficulty curve coming out of the campaign for novice players.

Early Abyss is now a bit more manageable than in 1.1.0, and hopefully this encourages more players who are new to the ARPG genre to get invested and take their builds to their limits!

Summon Builds Bug Fix

We have also found and fixed a couple of nasty bugs with the new Headless Doll Unique. It basically, uh, didn't make much sense, to be honest. It was giving a LOT more Summon Damage than it should in most cases, but sometimes it would give less.

We have NO intention to nerf your builds that you already have going for 1.1, so we are applying a significant buff to Headless Doll that should bring it to about the same power level as it was before this patch, in the best cases. If you are playing Summons, your damage might change a bit (either up or down), but hopefully not more than 15-20%.

This buff, however, is temporary. Headless Doll was capable of performing WAY beyond intended due to these bugs, and this buff is a way to compensate for that and make sure your Summon builds are still performing at the same level for now. But in 1.2 (est. late November) this buff WILL be reverted, so Summons can return to dealing damage more in line with the other archetypes in the game.

Chinese Localization Fixes

We have also noticed some issues with Chinese localization and fixed those! We apologized to your Chinese friends, and hope to do better in the future.

Buffs

And although we are generally very happy with the current state of Hell Clock's build variety, with basically all skills being strong in endgame and a variety of different builds being able to clear Void, we are giving a few buffs to Bombardment, Spectral Knives and Veil of Quills to get them more in line with the rest of the meta.

--

Cheers!

~Mark and the Hell Clock Team





Full Patch Notes (Update 1.1.1 and Hotfixes)

Gameplay:

Spectral Knives damage scaling with Skill Levels increased from 20% to 25%

Mark of the Vulture damage increased from 170%-370% to 240%-480%

Bombardment base damage increased from 140% to 150%

Bombardment damage scaling with Skill Levels increased from 24% to 30%

Headless Doll Summon Damage bonus increased from 7.5%-11.5% to 15%-23% (this is to compensate for the bug fixes, and will probably be reverted in 1.2)

Removed the "Doctor's Lackey" endgame skill that allowed him to root players

Reduced Vulture Ranged Attack base damage by 60%

Constellations "Três Marias" tooltips now additionally display a brief description of the Fury, Faith and Discipline archetypes to help new players make more informed decisions early on;

Endgame Difficulty Scaling:

Reduced endgame Regular difficulty scaling by about 20% across the board

Reduced The Jailer damage scaling in Abyss World Tier by ~50%

Reduced The Jailer Life scaling in Abyss World Tier by ~40%

Reduced The Merchant Life scaling in Abyss World Tier by ~30%

Reduced The Starved Beast Life scaling in Abyss World Tier by ~20%

Reduced The Matriarch Life scaling in Abyss World Tier by ~15%

Fixes: