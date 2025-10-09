Hey MAVRIX crew! It’s time to buckle up and hit the trails because update 11.0.0 is here, and it’s all about racing . We’ve got MAVRIX Cup (more on that below) dropping in hot, a brand-new sponsor partnership, new trails, and fresh customisation gear all in this latest update. Let’s jump into the details!

WHAT’S NEW?

MAVRIX CUP – Get your race on

We’re so stoked to bring you MAVRIX Cup, our brand-new timed event series!

Race to glory on select trails, with rewards for all entrants and a special Red Bull helmet waiting for the fastest rider out there. It all kicks off on Helfare Hot Rod , but keep your eyes peeled – the Cup will roll out across other trails soon.

Shimano joins the crew

We’re pumped to welcome Shimano as a new sponsor!

Complete challenges on the Shimano sponsor track to unlock upgraded brakes and equip them in the ‘Bike Setup’ menu, as well as the usual Moolah rewards for completing challenges. XT and XTR brakes are up for grabs!

Look behind you

Ever wonder who’s chasing your line? Is the train still behind you? Now you can check! Press Down on the D-Pad to glance back mid-ride – pretty handy for keeping tabs on the competition or just showing off your style.

New Race Trail: Ridget Jones

Say hello to Ridget Jones, our newest track on the mountain! This fresh new race trail follows an exposed ridge, built for speed, flow, and fierce competition. Once you’ve discovered it, hit the leaderboard and show everyone who owns this ridge.

New customisation gear

Time to freshen up your fit:

Retro Race Kit – throwback style meets modern performance.

Helfare Rival Jerseys – two new colourways to keep things fresh.

New Gloves – brand new gloves to complete your look.

IMPROVEMENTS

We’ve been hard at work under the hood with tweaks, polish, and performance upgrades:

Improved right-stick leaning functionality.

Steering animations refined for a more natural feel.

Reduced camera shake on smaller landings for better clarity.

Sponsor screen (on the pause menu) now supports more than three sponsors.

Particle effects expanded to cover more terrain/surface types.

Character face skins reworked for improved detail and realism.

Backflip animation tuned so your rider keeps their head aligned mid-flip.

Scrubbing a jump now compresses your bike more, perfect for racing.

New free-ride lines added from Chairlift Golf and between The Deep End and the Farm.

Various optimisations, including UI textures converted to power-of-2 sizing.

BUG FIXES

Minor UI fixes across map and sponsor screens.

Fixed multiple instances of floating foliage.

Race boundaries fixed on Jolly Good and Waterfall’s Edge to fix issue with players failing the race when jumping higher than the boundary

Resolved missing translation text in FIGS languages.

Known Issue

After updating to MAVRIX 11.0.0, some players may experience a timeout when joining a server for the first time. If this happens, just retry your connection and you should get straight in.We’re on it, and a hotfix is coming soon!

NOTES

Leaderboards have been reset as part of this update.

What’s next?

The MAVRIX Cup is just the beginning – we’ve got plenty more racing action, challenges, and gear drops on the horizon. Did someone mention slopestyle...?



Your feedback is what keeps us rolling, so jump into our Discord and let us know what you think:

https://discord.gg/3KSxeJjt

See you on the mountain, legends.

— Matt, Jono & the MAVRIX Team