I looked at some other games, and they tend to have more readable and more colorful battle log than Dawnsbury Days so I was thinking to move a ittle in that directino, while still retaining all the detail you want in a faithful simulator.

It looks like this:

The new battle log is a little wider, uses more icons, a horizontal line to separate turns and reduces some repetitive text, while retaining all information on all rolls.

Full patch notes:

Character content:

New druidic order: Wave druid. Feats: Shore Step, Natural Swimmer, Pulverising Cascade. Focus spells: rising surf, pulverizing cascade

User interface:

Overhauled the combat log. Actions show action cost. Creature names are now shown in color. More log lines now give more information on mouse over. Multiline lines are shown indented to make it clearer where a new logical line begins. Text is overall more succinct and to-the-point. The log is wider. The log overall has more icons and colors to be more easily searchable. Turn boundaries are marked visually.



Bugfixes:

Modding: Fixed that the game corrupted the character library when saving characters with some specific modded rune-like items.

Classes (Alchemist): Fixed that the game crashed if you opened the advanced alchemy page while editing directly in your character library (as opposed to in your free encounter squad).

Encounters (S8E1): Some of what visually looked like difficult terrain wasn't actually difficult terrain.

Hazards: Objects are now immune to the stunned condition (which didn't do anything previously anyway).

Pathfinding: Pathfinding will now correctly show that enemies can make attacks of opportunity against you even if you're invisible (though they can't if you're undetected).

System: Fixed that an error during serialization could cause the save file or character library to become corrupted. Now instead the game will fail to save the file or save the library and safely crash without corrupting files.

User interface: Fixed that credits didn't line up correctly in post-victory screen.

User interface: Fixed that tiles could be moused-over even if covered by the user interface.

Good Little Children Never Grow Up:

Audio: Normalized loudness some more.

Cutscenes: Made miscellaneous improvements to cinematics and text.

Encounters (S9E1): If you use default art for the Dawnsbury Four, alternate beachside art is used instead.

Encounters (S9E3): Updated the map background to be smaller and to not blur the lower level.

Encounters (S9E5): Fixed that you could attempt to awaken children who were brought to 0 HP by the Grandmother's draining attack.

Balancing: Encounters (S9E3): Made it clearer that the wooden statuette is flammable. Encounters (S9E3): Reduced Detect Magic DC by 5 on all difficulties. Encounters (S9E5): Grandmother Demay: HP: Hard: 370 -> 400 (but then reduced by Weak). Insane: 370 -> 430. Encounters (S9E5): Possessed Child: HP 70 -> 60. Encounters (S9E5): Possessed Child (cleansed): Healing Hand: Damage: On hit: 3d8 -> 3d8/3d6/2d6 (based on difficulty); On miss: 2 -> 1d4. Heal: 3d8 -> 3d8/3d6/2d6 (based on difficulty).



Story mode:

Story mode: Added an option to directly continue from end of the Profane Barrier to Good Little Children.

System: