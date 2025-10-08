Hello Everyone! Got some fresh content, fixes and balance for you to enjoy!

Updates and Polish

Made so all perks are unlocked by default until the issue where some clients cant see their unlocked perks is fixed

Added new widget for seeing how many beers are currently in your system. This can be enabled by checking the check box in the in game escape menu

Added navigation for Bait in Flesh Tunnels

Rework Cabin and Environmental Lighting to be more atmospheric AND performant. Ended up reducing drawtime around cabin by 30%,3

Added Animation to “loading world” Loading screen

Added a new Death screen. This is being rewritten atm so that you can actually watch your character get killed

Added new input prompt for the tunnel item

Moved Storm audio from Master -> Weather

Updated the rock paths between the respawn point and the cabin on the canyons map. Players should no longer drown or get stuck

Fixes

Fixed a bug where the tunnel item would be lost upon loading a saved game

Fixed bug where your personal saved game could be deleted if you join someone else's game and everyone dies.

Fixed bug where spiders would spawn infinitely on the canyons map

Fixed bug where bones would reproduce like rabbits

Fixed bug where the lake monster would often not kill a player on the canyon map when you failed to get a blue fire

*Possibly* Fixed bait value not showing for clients. This will require further testing



Balance Changes

Arapaima Base Value 33 -> 45

Alligator Gar Base Value 33 -> 30

Blue Catfish Base Value 13 -> 16

Brown Trout Base Value 16 -> 17

Catfish Base Value 11 -> 13

Cephalaspis Base Value 10 -> 8

Coelacanth Base Value 25 -> 27

Crappie Base Value 5 -> 6.5

Flounder Base Value 7 -> 8.5

Giant Mekong Catfish Base Value 25 -> 22

Giant Trevally Base Value 20 -> 25

Goblin Shark Base Value 40 -> 35

Gold Fish Base Value 45 -> 55

Great White Shark Base Value 50 -> 55

Helicoprion Base Value 44 -> 46

Lepidotes Base Value 15 -> 12

Muskellunge Base Value 30 -> 27

Napoleon Wrasse Base Value 25 -> 30

Paddlefish Base Value 28 -> 27

Saurichthys Base Value 18 -> 15

Sawfish Base Value 40 -> 42

Shortfin Mako Base Value 55 -> 40

Snakehead Base Value 15 -> 13

Spanish Mackerel Base Value 5 -> 9

Striped Bass Base Value 18 -> 20

Xiphactinus Base Value 55 -> 60

*(Suggest Balance Changed in the discord!)*

Sticky Hook now gives the player 3 seconds in the red before snapping.

Slight nerfs to large canyon fish.

Lvl 6 line now gives 4.75x more Max tension instead of 4.5x.

Remade the Leaderboard to collect more information for future use!





Thank you for all the support and for playing Gone Fishing!!!



