*grenade getting put into crate was causing issues, thats fixed now
*you can no longer aim gun while grenades are equipped/active
*you can now jump off ladders by pressing B
*if you try to mix powders and don't have room in your inventory you get a message telling you that
*examine text now goes away when you move off an item or exit pause menu
*few other small bugs corrected.
more coming soon
Thanks all for playing and the feedback, its helping loads
-Ash
Monster Robot Studios
-Games for Humans
Changed files in this update