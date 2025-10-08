 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20307680 Edited 8 October 2025 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

*grenade getting put into crate was causing issues, thats fixed now

*you can no longer aim gun while grenades are equipped/active

*you can now jump off ladders by pressing B

*if you try to mix powders and don't have room in your inventory you get a message telling you that

*examine text now goes away when you move off an item or exit pause menu

*few other small bugs corrected.

more coming soon

Thanks all for playing and the feedback, its helping loads

-Ash

Monster Robot Studios

-Games for Humans

