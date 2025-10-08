 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20307617 Edited 8 October 2025 – 17:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
We’ve just released a small patch that fixes an issue where the XP Gained values were showing as all zeros in the end-of-battle stats screen.

The results screen now correctly displays the experience earned by each hero — thanks to everyone who reported this and helped us track it down!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2409581
macOS 64-bit Depot 2409582
