8 October 2025 Build 20307534 Edited 8 October 2025 – 17:46:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

While you weren’t looking, something has changed.
We’ve fixed a few small things and added a bit of… weirdness.

🔧 What’s new:

  • Fixed translation in several languages.

  • Removed the sudden mouse sensitivity jump during movement.

  • Slightly reworked story delivery — details are now clearer.

  • Added new “tricks” to the first level (just the beginning 👀).

⚙️ This is only a light update. A more detailed one is coming soon.

P.S. If you notice something unusual… maybe it’s not a bug.

