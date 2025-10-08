While you weren’t looking, something has changed.
We’ve fixed a few small things and added a bit of… weirdness.
🔧 What’s new:
Fixed translation in several languages.
Removed the sudden mouse sensitivity jump during movement.
Slightly reworked story delivery — details are now clearer.
Added new “tricks” to the first level (just the beginning 👀).
⚙️ This is only a light update. A more detailed one is coming soon.
P.S. If you notice something unusual… maybe it’s not a bug.
Changed files in this update