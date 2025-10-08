 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20307412 Edited 8 October 2025 – 17:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We just pushed another experimental version update. If you want to be the first to see the new features that will come to Unrailed you are in the right place!

You can access the experimental version via right click on Unrailed -> settings-> Betas.

Note that changes are not yet complete and things might change depending on your feedback.

You can give us feedback right here or on Discord ( https://discord.gg/unrailed ).

Changelog v-646-3e1d664:

- New: 8 player time mode

- Improvement: Update to Godot 4.5

- Improvement: Performance improvements by multithreading the whole game (this is a big change and might lead to some regressions but it's the technical backbone to support lower end platforms like the Switch and we want to get it stable as quick as we can and more performance improvements are on its way)

- Improvement: Particle emitters are now less resource intensive

- Improvement: Brighter ambient light on very low

- Improvement: The menu now correctly constrains how many players can enter a mode (e.g. only four players in endless etc). Before, an arbitrary amount could enter and some players were put as spectator

- Bug fix (regression): Fix dynamite broken for upper team

- Bug fix: Wagon printer beyond level 6 showed in its description that it could take more tracks than it actually coulda

- Bug fix: Dashing ghosted engines played the horn sound repeatedly (now we don’t play it once ghosted)


See you on track!

Changed depots in experimental branch

Windows Depot 2211171
macOS 64-bit Depot 2211172
