8 October 2025 Build 20307237 Edited 8 October 2025 – 18:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimization

  • GPU texture compression

  • Optimized random wandering behaviour

  • Optimized inventory system

Bug Fixes

  • Selecting New Game on the main menu resets difficulty to normal

  • The contents of predator inventories is not being saved/loaded

Changed files in this update

Depot 3815421
