Update 0.9.8601

- New: Paragon - Extend Apotheosis through paragon. 1st Paragon at Apo. 75

- Halloween material added to demon and titan loot.

- Halloween Elixir and Token recipes added to blacksmith.

- Early game change: Thalor passive essence requirement changed, Uncommon thalor unlocks at 100k essences (from 1mil), rare at 250k (from 2 mil) and so on ending up at 8m for Ethereal.

- Early game change: Mythic gear starts unlocking at T32 every T instead of T45, Starting from weapon at T32 and ending with Helmet at T43. Mythic gear level requirement reduced to 800k from 1mil for upgrade.

- Early game change: Incursion Tier 1 rank requirement reduced to 450 from 500.

- Added Patreon link to Settings->Social for those who would like to support the game.

- Will keep working on the early game wall, Feedback always appreciated.