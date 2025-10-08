 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20307194 Edited 8 October 2025 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today's Changes:

-Three General Inventory slots have been designated as "Cosmetic Slots". They'll have more uses in the future but for now, you must place a Belt Lamp in one of these slots for the lamp effect to work. This gives players the ability to turn the lamp off (by moving it out of a cosmetic slot). These slots are designated by their green border.

(Cosmetic Slots can be used as regular inventory slots otherwise

-SimPlayer Bios should no longer show "\\n" in place of line breaks.

-Fixed Quest Markers so they disappear once you get the quest, or satisfy the NPC's quest hand-in. For NPCs who both give quests and are the hand-in point, their quest markers will remain active until both conditions are satisfied.

-Fixed bugs and typos as reported

