Major 8 October 2025 Build 20307152 Edited 8 October 2025 – 18:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 0.22

  • New Fighter Mechadante!!

  • New character Mechadante available in all modes

  • Fixed Dante and Bronto's movements when falling and bouncing off the ground

Changed files in this update

