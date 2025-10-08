Hi everyone,

We've just released a new minor patch focused on improving save game stability and adding some early-game guidance. Your feedback has been invaluable, especially regarding initial player frustration and those pesky save bugs!

Early Game Guidance : We've introduced a small amount of early-game tutorialization. We're committed to keeping discovery a core part of the experience, but we felt a few very basic mechanics weren't clear, leading to unnecessary player frustration. This new guidance should clear those hurdles!

More Predictable Dash: The dash is now much more reliable. No more slipping around trees or, in the worst cases, dashing in the opposite direction you intended!

Save Game Stability: We’ve made major improvements to save game persistence. The new system creates a backup of the last stable save, uses a temporary file during the save process, and automatically reverts to the last working file if any errors occur. Your progress is safer than ever!

Blob Ball Boss: Fixed an issue where the Blob Ball boss would stop shooting projectiles in later Endless Mode games.

Power-up Crates: Power-up crates now consistently play the correct sound and break apart properly when destroyed.

Loud Confetti Sound: The sound effect for unlocking items has been volume-adjusted. (No more overly loud confetti!)

Airdrop Item Combining: Fixed a bug where combining items in the Airdrop could sometimes lock the continue button, forcing you to restart the day.

Repairing and Selling: The item tooltip will no longer get stuck when you attempt to repair and sell an item simultaneously. (Seriously, why are you doing that anyway?)

Pet Collision: Your pet will no longer block target evaluation raycasts.

Apple Press Currency: Currencies regarding the usage of the Apple Press are now saved correctly.

Unreachable Loot: Enemies and bosses will no longer spawn loot or experience out of the reachable play area.

Boss Defeated Cutscene: Fixed a bug that could cause the boss defeat cutscene to get stuck (e.g., the dynamite hovering but the explosion never triggering).

Stats Screen: The Stats screen will no longer sometimes display negative numbers.