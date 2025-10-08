You can now skip the credits.



You can now access the credits from the main menu.



You can now skip the final sequence against Adreim by pressing "F" or "X" on a controller / Xbox.



You can now pause during the final battle against Adreim, once the pre-battle sequence finishes or is skipped.



Adreim’s boss bombs have been updated: their duration is shorter, and the explosion damage radius has been reduced.