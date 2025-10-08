 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Destiny 2 Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Battlefield™ 6 Deadlock Valor Mortis Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20306902 Edited 8 October 2025 – 16:52:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
You can now skip the credits.

You can now access the credits from the main menu.

You can now skip the final sequence against Adreim by pressing "F" or "X" on a controller / Xbox.

You can now pause during the final battle against Adreim, once the pre-battle sequence finishes or is skipped.

Adreim’s boss bombs have been updated: their duration is shorter, and the explosion damage radius has been reduced.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3921581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link