 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Destiny 2 Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Battlefield™ 6 Deadlock Valor Mortis Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20306685 Edited 8 October 2025 – 16:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Welcome, happy people, to the latest update for Island Paradise!
A small update I prepared for you,

In this update, we have added several decorative items that will enhance the beauty of your island.
The following decorations are available in stage 1 and stage 2:
By purchasing the decoration workbench from Frank Workbench Trader
Placement:
- Finished Park Bench
- Finished Street Light
- Decorative Fountain
- Fountain Tourist Park Stage 1
- Tree Tourist Park Stage 1

Decorations are available for stage 2 at the decoration and furniture workbench on Victoria Island:
Placement:
- Decorative white flower
- Decorative small palm tree
- Painted park bench
- Painted street light
- Fountain tourist park stage 2
- Tree tourist park stage 2

Special thanks to the content creators, testers and members of the Island Paradise,
And community who have been actively involved in making this update possible!

Thanks to everyone!
Stay happy!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2392401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link