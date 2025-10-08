Welcome, happy people, to the latest update for Island Paradise!

A small update I prepared for you,



In this update, we have added several decorative items that will enhance the beauty of your island.

The following decorations are available in stage 1 and stage 2:

By purchasing the decoration workbench from Frank Workbench Trader

Placement:

- Finished Park Bench

- Finished Street Light

- Decorative Fountain

- Fountain Tourist Park Stage 1

- Tree Tourist Park Stage 1



Decorations are available for stage 2 at the decoration and furniture workbench on Victoria Island:

Placement:

- Decorative white flower

- Decorative small palm tree

- Painted park bench

- Painted street light

- Fountain tourist park stage 2

- Tree tourist park stage 2



Special thanks to the content creators, testers and members of the Island Paradise,

And community who have been actively involved in making this update possible!



Thanks to everyone!

Stay happy!

