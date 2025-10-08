Welcome, happy people, to the latest update for Island Paradise!
A small update I prepared for you,
In this update, we have added several decorative items that will enhance the beauty of your island.
The following decorations are available in stage 1 and stage 2:
By purchasing the decoration workbench from Frank Workbench Trader
Placement:
- Finished Park Bench
- Finished Street Light
- Decorative Fountain
- Fountain Tourist Park Stage 1
- Tree Tourist Park Stage 1
Decorations are available for stage 2 at the decoration and furniture workbench on Victoria Island:
Placement:
- Decorative white flower
- Decorative small palm tree
- Painted park bench
- Painted street light
- Fountain tourist park stage 2
- Tree tourist park stage 2
Special thanks to the content creators, testers and members of the Island Paradise,
And community who have been actively involved in making this update possible!
Thanks to everyone!
Stay happy!
v1.0.1 has been released!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2392401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update