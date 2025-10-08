Long time no see!

What's new:

An entirely new level!

Lots (and i mean Lots) of QoL improvements

Lots (still mean it) of polish and optimizations

This version marks another big threshold for MemoryMaze, it's transition to Beta state.

What this means, is that the game is Done, has a logical beginning and end, so for the foreseeable future I will not be focusing on content updates. The game will remain in Beta for a month or so, and will transition to Release state with version 1.0. I will of course handle any bug reported and suggested adjustments during beta phase.

This wasn't an easy decision for me, first and foremost, I remember that I promised at least 10 levels, but I don't think I'll handle this at the moment,

Quality over Quantity was always my motto, and I feel that currently I won't be able to live up to that standard.

I will focus on new projects I had in mind, and HMW.games will return with fresh ideas and a new game for you to enjoy :)

And maybe some day, who knows... MemoryMaze 2? Or a big content update with everything I had in mind.

Stay tuned and enjoy!



P.S. One of the things I've added for optimization's sake is shader warm-up during the first launch, so 3-5 second delay is expected :)

P.P.S. I'll update achievements soon! (Sorry about "Spare")