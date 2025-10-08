📢 Patch 2 – Hotfix Early Access Update! Build n° 114,519





With this second patch we continue to address the most pressing issues with fixes to the melee dash, AI behaviour, and a tweak that should resolve the resolution issues that some were experiencing.



Also, we have removed the camera lock during dashes, as it was one of the top QoL request so far.



The team continues to work hard on improving the game, and implementing your feedback. If you appreciate the game and our efforts so far don't forget to leave a steam review. It helps us tremendously!





🐞 Bug Fixes

- Fixed DPI awareness issues.

- Fixed an issue where Marauder AI wouldn’t restart properly after being returned to the AI pool.

- Fixed the melee dash curve for the Great Axe attack.

- Fixed the melee dash curve for the Giant Sword attack.

- Fixed the melee dash curve for the Great Hammer attack.

⚔️ Balancing

- Increased the minimum number of maps in the run builder to avoid cases with only one level between two bosses.

💡 Quality of Life

- Removed player camera lock during dash and dash attacks.