New
- confirmation popup before you remove premature plants
- In game note-taking
Fix
- another attempt to force open on first monitor
- fixed class calendar move in periods
- fixed global record player music
Polish
- accessory art polish
- avatar color options
- journal icons
- hair
- romance gift dialogues
0.10.5
