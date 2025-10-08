 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20306521 Edited 8 October 2025 – 16:32:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New
- confirmation popup before you remove premature plants
- In game note-taking

Fix
- another attempt to force open on first monitor
- fixed class calendar move in periods
- fixed global record player music

Polish
- accessory art polish
- avatar color options
- journal icons
- hair
- romance gift dialogues

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2377251
