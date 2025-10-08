 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20306426
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The NutshellEngine game engine has been updated to version 0.2.2.

    • For B-Line, this game engine update fixes the issue where the game's audio didn't change its output when the player changed the default audio output.

Changed files in this update

