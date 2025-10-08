NEW CONTENT
Advanced Training (New Encounter)
Be all that you can be with Sergeant Suds (Give Types to your items)
Spawns on Day 6+
Alchemy Lab (New Encounter)
Get a Potion
Mak only
Bex (New Encounter)
Attend a Bazball game with Bex
Spawns on Days 1 to 5
Bomb Voyage (New Stelle Item)
Starts at Gold
6s CD
Deal [--/--/50/100] Damage.
Burn [--/--/5/10].
When this stops Flying, destroy this.
When this is destroyed, deal 10 times this item's damage and burn.
Binoculars (New Stelle item)
Starts at Bronze
When you use a Flying item, an item gains +[5/10/15/20]% Crit Chance for the fight.
Gibbus (New Monster)
Diamond-tier
Starts on Day 10
New Items
Moon Orb
When one of your enemy's items is Hasted, Slow it for 1 second(s)
When one of your items is Slowed, Haste it for 1 second(s)
New Skills
Wax and Wane
The first time you use a Large item each fight, Slow all items 1 second.
The first time you fall below half Health each fight, Haste all items 1 second.
Mag Storage (New Encounter)
Get a Tech item
Dooley only
Reflecting Pool (New Encounter)
Self Portrait: Visit the Artist
Inspired Brew: Get 3 Enchanted Potions
Introspection: Gain 2 XP and 2 Catalyst
Spawns on Day 6+ for Mak only
Tech Salvage (New Encounter)
Get a Small Tech item
Dooley only
Wink (New Encounter)
Upgrades all your items but randomizes them
Spawns on Days 5+
GENERAL CHANGES
Level Up Changes
Level 1 to 2
Option 1: Get an enchanted small bronze-tier
Option 2: Pip
Level 3 to 4
B1&B2
Added Silver-tier item option
Level 8 to 9
Gold items start here
Level 14 to 15
Diamond items start here
Mak’s Level Up Transform Option
Changed to “Get 2 gold and a catalyst” (was “transform your leftmost small item)
We've upgraded to Unity version 6000.0.58f2. This should resolve the issue where some of our players were seeing the error GpuFence::Create(): Failed to create ID3D11Fence, error 0x80070057 and were unable to run the game at all
Added handling for 32 bit systems
Resolved an issue where some skins would remain on screen too long during transitions
Resolved an issue where transform would sometimes make items non-interactable
ENCOUNTER CHANGES
A number of new hidden Encounter options have been added
Most free item encounters should no longer spawn Legendaries
Hero Merchants
Now Diamond-tier
Now deals an entire board of items to choose from like Curio
No rerolls
Can now be encountered naturally
Aerodrome
No longer sells Expedition Ticket
Now gives 0 XP by default
Can now spawn any encounter
Was previously a smaller curated list
Aimbot
Now sells Crit items from any Hero
Now available on Dooley
Now starts on Day 6
Artisan Dunes
Now buffs all of the items you have of that type instead of leftmost
Find Better Craftsman option now costs 15 Gold
BazaarCON
Networking now gives +2 Income and 1 XP (instead of 2 XP)
Swag Collector now gives enchanted small items
Fixed Artist Alley only spawning small items (will now spawn any size)
Deadly Duel
Now gives 0 XP
Eli
Now starts on Day 1
Enchantment Altars
Now gives 0 XP
Epic Battle
Now gives 0 XP
Forja
Now gives 0 XP
Herma
Now starts on Day 1
Kev
Now starts on Day 1
Investment Pitch
Mentor’s Guidance: Now gives 2 XP and +10% Max Health
Midsworth
Now starts on Day 2
Mountain Pass
Now gives 0 XP
1 XP added to stat gain outcomes
Share of the Spoils Loot outcome increased to 5 loot items
Added Lost Treasure outcome which gives an enchanted item
Corrected an issue where incorrect audio could play from certain outcomes
Healing Spring now gives 10 Regen instead of 5
Mysterious Portal
Corrected an issue where this would not give the XP for the Portal encounter itself, only the encounter inside
Can now spawn any Gold or Diamond-tier encounter or merchant
Was previously a smaller curated list
Nautica
Now starts on Day 1
Orion
Now Silver-tier
Quixel
Now starts on Day 2
Shrouded Figure
Now gives 0 XP by default
Choose Knowledge: Pick a Chest containing up to 3 XP
Choose Wealth: Pick a Chest containing up to 30 Gold
Choose Power: Pick a Chest containing a random Legendary item ($30 Gold)
Street Festival
Now functions as Merchant Merchant
Spawns 3 Merchants with a single reroll
The Cult
Destroy all your non-Legendary items and get Gold equal to their value, then collect your membership items
The Docks
Work as Navigator Option (Star Chart) now gives 2 gold (instead of 5)
The Tester
Now Silver-tier
Now starts on Day 1
Tinker
Now starts on Day 1
STELLE
Air-Pressure Rifle
Starts at Bronze
Cooldown to 7 (was 10)
When your items start Flying, this gains +25/50/75/100 Damage for the fight. (was 50/75/100)
Altimeter
Cooldown to 7 seconds (was 8)
Balloon Engine
Cooldown to 5 seconds (was 4)
Clockwork Disc
Gains the Toy type
Magshield
Cooldown to 6 seconds (was 7)
Molten Ball Blaster
Burn 10/15/20/25 (was 10/20/30/40)
Multitool
Cooldown to 5 seconds (was 6)
Observatory
Cooldown to 8/7/6 seconds (was 6)
Charge adjacent items 2 seconds. (was “Charge an item 1 second”)
Parachute
When your items start or stop Flying, this gains 8/12/16 Regen for the fight. (was 10/15/20)
Ramming Balloon
Cooldown to 8 seconds (was 9)
Rocket Drone
Damage to 10 (was 5)
Solar Drone
Cooldown to 6 seconds (was 7)
Squirrel Suit
Cooldown to 4 seconds (was 6)
Tethers
When your items stop Flying, Shield 30/60/90/120. (was 40/80/120/160).
Windbreaker
Shield to 20 (was 25)
When your items start Flying, this gains +20/40/60 Shield for the fight. (was 25/50/75)
Wrecking Ball
When this starts Flying, Charge this 5 seconds. (was 4 seconds)
DOOLEY
Angry Balloon Bot
Corrected an issue where this item would trigger off player shields if it was on an enemy ghost
Armored Core
This and Shield items to the right of this gain +15/30/60 Shield for the fight (was 20/30/60)
Bellelista
When you Haste, this gains +30/60 Damage for the fight. (was 25/50)
Bill Dozer
Scaling to 40/80 (was 35/70)
Blast Doors
Charge to 1 second (was 2)
Cooldown to 15 seconds (was 20)
Brick Buddy
Cooldown to 6 seconds (was 5)
Scaling at Gold changed to 25 (was 20)
Bunker
Corrected an issue with Turbo Bunker where it hasted enemy items
Charging Station
Redesigned
When you use the non-Core item to the left of this, Charge your Cores [--/--/1/2] second(s).
Clawrence
Cooldown to 6 seconds (was 5)
Scaling at Gold changed to 25 (was 20)
Copper Ed
Poison 4 (was 5)
Shield 20 (was 25)
Dianasaur
Cooldown to 6 (was 9)
Deal 50 Damage (was 80)
When you destroy an item, your Dinosaurs and Relics gain 25/50/75 Damage for the Fight. (was “When you Destroy an item during combat, your Dinosaurs permanently gain 10/15/20 Damage.”)
Dino Saddle
Shield to 50 (was 30/60)
Starts at Diamond
Dinosawer
No longer a Vehicle
Dooltron
Gains the Vehicle type
Fiber Optics
Radiant Fiber Optics now protects items with a cooldown
Flint Stones
Burn [2/3/4/5] for each Relic or Tool you have. (was 2/4/6/8)
Cooldown to 4 seconds (was 7)
Forklift
If you have another Tool, Apparel, Tech, Weapon, Ray, Relic, Property, Vehicle or Friend, this has +[150/250] Damage for each. (was Tool, Apparel, Tech, Weapon, or Friend)
Hydraulic Press
16 second CD (was 20)
Starts at Silver
This has +Damage equal to 100/175/250 times the number of Types it has. (was 175/250)
Ice 9000
When you Freeze, this gains +[--/--/20/30] Poison for the fight. (was 10/30)
Miss Isles
When you use a Core, this gains +5/10/15 Damage for the fight and Reload it. (was 10/20/30)
Mommasaur
Cooldown to 9/6 seconds (was 10)
Deal 100 Damage. (was 200)
When you destroy an item, double the Damage of your Dinosaurs and Relics for the fight. (was “When you Destroy an item during combat, your Dinosaurs permanently gain 20/40 Damage.”)
Monitor Lizard
Cooldown to 4/3/2 (was 5/4/3)
Enchants map to trigger properly
Motherboard
Only charges on other Tech use
Nanobot
Deal [--/10/15/20] Damage for each of your Friends. (was 15/20/25)
Nitro
Cooldown to 4 seconds (was 5)
Party Float
Fixed enchants to match trigger and scaling
Pierre Conditioner
Cooldown to 9/7 (was 8)
Freeze 2 items for 1 second(s). (was 2/3 for 1 second)
Railgun
Quest changed to 6 tech items (was 8)
Remote Control
8/7/6 Second Cooldown (was 11/10/9)
Use all of your Medium size Cores (was “Use all of your Cores”)
Rex Spex
Cooldown to 10 seconds (was 11)
Scrap Metal
When you sell this, reduce your leftmost items' Cooldown by [--/--/3/6]%. (was 5/10%)
Security Camera
6 second cooldown (was 9)
Shield 50. (was 50/75/100/125)
Starts at Silver
When you Crit with a Shield item, your Shield items gain +[10/20/30] Shield for the fight.
Your Shield items have +20% Crit Chance. (was 20/30/40/50%)
Tesla Coil
Charge your non-Tech items 1 second (new active ability)
Cooldown to 7/6/5 seconds (was 8)
Damage 25 (was 30/60/90)
When you use an adjacent Tech, Charge this 2 seconds. (was “When you use an adjacent Tech, Charge an item 1 second.”)
Thrusters
The item to the left of this is a Vehicle and its' Cooldown is reduced by [--/3/6/9%]. (was 5/10/15)
Trollosaur
Cooldown to 9 (was 7)
Damage to 50/100/150 (was 10)
When you destroy an item, use this. (was “When you Destroy an item during combat, this permanently gains +10/20/30 Damage.”)
Unstable Grav Well
Starts at Gold
Weaponized Core
Cooldown to 7/6/5 seconds (was 8/6/5)
This and Weapons to the right of this gain +15/30/60 Damage for the fight (was 20/30/60)
Welding Helmet
Cooldown to 3 seconds (was 4)
Added Tool tag
PYGMALIEN
Atlas Stone
Damage to 20 (was 1)
Bandages
Cooldown to 5/4/3/2 seconds (was 5)
Heal and Shield to 10 (was 5/10/20/40)
Beast of Burden
Cooldown to 9/8 seconds (was 10)
Coincure
Redesigned
6 second Cooldown
Your Weapons and Heal items gain +Damage and +Heal equal to this item's value for the fight.
When you Heal with an item, this gains 2/4/6 Value for the fight.
Display Case
At the start of each fight, all items on your board gain +[1/2/3] value. (was “At the start of each fight, adjacent items gain +2/4/6 value.”)
Fixed enchants scaling and triggers
Fixer Upper
At the start of each day, upgrade this (replaces “Every 50 gold you spend, upgrade this.)
Flail
8/7/6/5 second Cooldown (was 7)
Deal 20 Damage (was 8/16/24/32)
Gavel
Redesigned
8/7 second Cooldown
Deal 200 Damage
Freeze all other Weapons for both players for 1 second(s)
Golf Clubs
Cooldown to 6 (was 7)
Damage to 50 (was 70)
Gramophone
The Cooldown of the item to the left of this is reduced by 20/35%. (was 20/40%)
Hammock
Redesigned
Starts at Silver
5/4/3 second Cooldown
Heal equal to the value of adjacent items.
Gain Max Health equal to this item's Heal for the fight.
Hypergreens
Redesigned
5 second Cooldown
Adjacent items gain +3/6/9 value for the fight.
When an adjacent item gains value during combat, your Weapons and Heal items gain +[5/10/15] Damage and +[5/10/15] Healing for the fight.
Jabalian Recurve Bow
8 second Cooldown (was 9)
Deal [--/75/150/225] Damage. (was 60/120/180)
Keychain
Cooldown to 8/7 seconds (was 9/6)
Kukri
Redesigned
6/5/4/3 second cooldown
Deal 20 damage
Heal 20
Laser Security System
Gains the Tech type
Lemonade Stand
Toxic and Fiery enchants reduced by half
Pyg’s Gym
Cooldown to 10/9/8 (was 11/9/7)
Regal Blade
Cooldown to 9/8/7/6 (was 10/9/8/7)
Damage to 50 (was 100)
Quests changed to buying 10/8/6 items of the appropriate types (was 12/10/8)
Riceballer
Burn 8/16/24 (was 5/10/15)
Snowmobile
8/7/6 second Cooldown (was 10/9/8)
When you Freeze, Charge this 3 seconds. (was “When you Freeze or Haste, Charge this 2 seconds.)
Stopwatch
Cooldown to 11/10 seconds (was 11)
Freeze duration to 1 second (was 1/2)
Succulents
Redesigned
5 Second Cooldown
Heal 5/10/15/20
Gain Max Health equal to this item's Heal for the fight.
Tea Set
Starts at Silver
5 second Cooldown (was 7)
Heal equal to 5% of your max health (was 5/10%)
Gain 25/50/100 Max Health for the fight (was Permanently gain 10/20 Max Health)
When you gain Max Health, your Heal items gain +[5/10/15] Healing for the fight. (was Gain 10/20 Regen for the fight)
Weights
Cooldown to 7 (was 6)
Your Weapons gain [10/20/30/40] Damage for the fight. (was “Your Weapons gain +10/15/20/25 Damage and your Heal items gain +10/15/20/25 Heal for the fight”)
When you Heal, Charge this 2 seconds. (was “When you Over-Heal, Charge this 2 second(s).”)
Windmill
Redesigned
Starts at Gold
35/25 second Cooldown
The Sandstorm Begins! (active)
Charge your other items 2 seconds. (active)
When you use another item, Charge this 2 seconds. (passive)
When the Sandstorm starts, double your Max Health for the fight. (passive)
VANESSA
Anchor
Fixed an issue where Anchor couldn't be buffed by +Haste duration items
Astrolabe
Haste [2/3/4] items for 1 second(s). (was 1/2/3 items)
Coral
Cooldown to 6 seconds (was 5)
When you buy another Aquatic item, this gains +[5/10/15/20] Heal. (Was 3/6/9/12)
Dock Lines
Cooldown to 4 seconds (was 5)
Fishing Net
6 second Cooldown (was 9)
Slow 1/2/3/4 items for 2 seconds (was 3 seconds)
Harpoon
Ammo to 1/2/3 (was 1)
Jitte
Cooldown to 5 seconds (was 6)
Lighthouse
Enchants scale and map to trigger properly
Musket
When you Burn with an adjacent item, Reload this 1 ammo and it gains +[25/50/75] Damage for the fight. (was just Reload)
Oni Mask
Starts at Silver
Pistol Sword
Enchants scale and map to trigger properly
Repeater
Starts at Silver
2/3/4 Max ammo (was 2/4)
Shot Glasses
Haste and Slow targets to 4 (was 3)
Silencer
Starts at Silver
If you have exactly 1 Weapon, its Cooldown is reduced by 5/10/15%. (was 5/10/15/20%)
The Weapon to the left of this has +/25/50/75 Damage. (was 20/30/40)
Sniper Rifle
Starts at Gold
Sniper Rifle
Cooldown to 10 seconds (was 11)
Star Chart
Adjacent items' Cooldowns are reduced by +5/10/15/20%. (was 10/15/20/25)
Turtle Shell
Starts at Silver
10 second Cooldown (was 7)
10/15/20 Shield scaling (was 10/15)
When you use another non-Weapon item, Charge this 2 seconds. (was 1 second)
Wetware
Shield scaling to 15/25/35/45 (was 20/30/40/50)
Zoarcid
8/7/6/5 second Cooldown (was 6)
Damage to 30 (was 15/30/45/60)
MAK
Atmospheric Sampler
Removed “At the start of each day, get a Small Reagent.”
Blank Slate
Quest requirements changed to 30/25/20/15/10 (was 50/40/30/20/10)
Bottled Explosion
Damage to 5/10 (was 10/15)
Bottled Tornado
Cooldown to 6 seconds (was 7)
Calcinator and Retort
Chunk of lead spawning costs 2 gold (was 3)
Cauldron
Burn and Poison to 3/4/5 per Type (was 2/3/4)
Covetous Raven
Starts at Bronze
Deal \\[50/100/150/200\\] Damage. (was 80/120/160)
Crocodile Tears
When your enemy takes Damage, this gains +\\[8/16/24/32\\] Damage for the fight. (was 10/20/30/40)
Death Caps
Redesigned
Starts at Silver
5 second cooldown
Poison 5.
When you use a Weapon, your Poison items gain +\\[1/2/3\\] Poison and Regen items gain +\\[1/2/3\\] Regen for the fight.
When this is transformed, enchant it with Toxic if able.
Dragon’s Breath
When you use a Flying item or an adjacent item, this gains +\\[--/6/8/10\\] Burn for the fight. (was Dragon item or adjacent item)
Floor Spike
Cooldown to 7 seconds (was 9)
Frozen Flame
Starts at Silver
Cooldown to 4 (was 5)
Burn scaling to 5/10/15 (was 10/15)
The first time you fall below half Health each fight, Freeze all enemy items for 2 seconds. (was 1/2 seconds)
Hemlock
Cooldown to 6 seconds (was 7)
Hourglass
Starts at Silver tier
Infused Bracers
Starts at Silver
Cooldown to 5/4/3 (was 5)
Poison both Players 10/20/30. (was 5)
When you Poison yourself, your Weapons gain +Damage for the fight equal to the amount Poisoned. (was 1/2 times the amount poisoned)
Leeches
When you Poison, this gains +\\[10/20/30/40\\] Damage for the fight. (was 10/15/20/25)
Oil Lantern
Cooldown to 8/7/6 seconds (was 8)
Ritual Dagger
Cooldown to 8/6 seconds (was 9/7)
Added: If you are a Cult Member, reduce this item’s cooldown by 1 second.
Runic Double Bow
Damage to 10/20/30 (was 20/40/60)
When you Crit with another item, this gains +\\[--/10/20/30\\] Damage for the fight. (was double crit damage)
Scales
Cooldown to 4 seconds (was 5)
Sifting Pan
Your Catalysts have +\\[--/1/2/3\\] Value. (was “When you sell Catalyst, gain 1/2/3 Regen.”)
Soul Ring
Cooldown to 10/8 seconds (was 10)
Regen to 10 (was 10/20)
Soulstone (Mak)
Burn and Poison quests changed to 6 items required (was 8)
Slow and Freeze quests changed to 3 items required (was 4)
Spider Mace
Cooldown to 11/10/9/8 (was 10)
Damage to 25 (was 10/20/30/40)
Strength Potion
Cooldown to 6 seconds (was 7)
Sulphur
Cooldown to 6 seconds (was 7)
Sword Cane
Cooldown to 5/4/3/2 seconds (was 5)
Damage to 20 (was 10/15/20/25)
Burn, Regen and Poison to 2 (were 2/4/6/8)
Test Subject Alpha
Cooldown to 6/4 seconds (was 7/5)
Thrown Net
Starts at Silver
Tome of Yyahan
Added “At the start of each day, get a Small Reagent.”
Venomander
Poison and Regen to 1/3/5/7 (was 1/2/3/4)
Vial Launcher
Damage to 25/40 (was 30/45)
Viper Cane
Redesigned
Starts at Gold
6 second Cooldown
Deal 10 Damage
When you Poison or gain Regen with an item, your Weapons gain +\\[5/10\\] damage for the fight.
NEUTRAL ITEMS
Candy Mail
Buff to [2/3/4/5] (from [1/2/3/4])
No longer destroys itself during combat, only at the end of combat if it has no ammo
Cinders
Grants [1/2/4/8] Burn (from [1/2/3/4])
Darkstone Engine
Corrected an issue where this couldn’t enchant itself
Eagle Talisman
Starts at Silver-tier
Grants [--/5/10/20]% Crit Chance (from [5/10/15/20])
Monsters with Bronze Talisman now drops Silver instead
Ectoplasm
Poison 10/20/30 (was 1/2/3)
Epicurean Chocolate
Buff to [2/3/4/5] (from [1/2/3/4])
No longer destroys itself during combat, only at the end of combat if it has no ammo
Extract
Grants [1/2/4/8] Poison (from [1/2/3/4])
Feather
Starts at Gold-tier
Reduces CD by [3/6]% (from [2/4/6])
Gland
Grants [2/4/8/16] Regen (from [1/2/3/4])
Gunpowder
Grants [--/1/2/4] Max Ammo (from [--/1/2/3])
Insect Wing
Reduces CD by [2/4/8]% (from [3/6/9])
Necronomicon
Cooldown to 6 (from 5s)
Added: If you are a Cult Member, reduce this item’s cooldown by 1 second
Scrap
Grants [4/8/16/32] Shield (from [3/6/12/24])
Sharpening Stone
Grants [4/8/16/32] Damage (from [5/10/15/20])
Super Syrup
No longer destroys itself during combat, only at the end of combat if it has no ammo
Vial of Blood
Grants [--/1/2/4] XP (from [--/1/2/3])
SKILLS
Arbitrage
Your rerolls cost [--/1/2/3] less Gold.
Balanced Friendship
Starts at Silver tier
When you use a Friend, your Weapons gain +2/4/6 Damage and Shield items gain +2/4/6 Shield for the fight.
Beautiful Friendship
Starts at Silver tier
When you use a Friend, your Weapons gain +3/6/9 damage for the fight. (was 3/6)
Bombs Away
Starts at Gold tier
Building Crescendo
"When you use an item, your items gain 1/2% Crit Chance for the fight. (was 3/6%)
Removed second ability
Calming Heals
The first [--/--/5/10] times you Slow each fight, Charge 1 Heal or Regen item 1 second. (was Heal items only)
Conflagration
Added to Pyg
Desperate Strike
Added to Mak
While you have less Health than your opponent, your items gain +[--/20/40/60]% Crit Chance. (was 10/15/20%)
Expert Pilot
Starts at Silver
Your Vehicles and Drones have +20/30/40 Shield and +20/30/40 damage. (was just Vehicles)
Flanking Criticals
The first time you use a Large item each fight, give adjacent items +20/40/60% Crit chance for the fight. (was 15/20/25%)
Fiery
Added to Pyg
First Flames
The first time you use a Large item each fight, Burn 20/40/60. (was 10/15/20)
First Strike
Your items have +75/100% Crit Chance. (was 50/75%)
Full Arsenal
Your item's cooldowns are reduced by 2/4% if you have a Vehicle, reduced by 2/4% if you have a Weapon, and reduced by 2/4% if you have a Tool. (was 5/10%)
Guardian’s Fury
While you have Shield, your Weapons have their cooldowns reduced by 5/10/15%. (was 10/20/30%)
Hardly Workin’
Changed to 4/8/12 uses (was 5/10/15)
Healthy Hoarder
Now starts at Silver-tier
Healthy Lifestyle
Regen to 3/6/9 (was 2/4/6)
Herbal Supplements
Removed from Pyg
Honed Strike
When you use an item, it gains +[--/--/5/10]% Crit chance for the fight. (was “When you Crit with an item, it gains +[--/--/5/10]% Crit chance for the fight.”)
Hot Spot
Added to Mak
Improvised Burn
Starts at Silver
+1/2/3 Burn (was 1/2)
Improvised Heal
No longer on Pyg
Improvised Protection
No longer on Pyg
Improvised Poison
Starts at Silver
+1/2/3 Poison (was 1/2)
Industrialist
Your Properties have their cooldowns reduced by 5/10%. (was 10/15%)
Iron Sharpens Iron
Added to Pyg
Your leftmost item has +3 damage. (was 2)
When you buy a Weapon, increase this bonus by [--/3/4/5]" (was 2/3/4)
Makeshift Plate
“When you use a non-Shield item, your Shield items gain +[--/3/6/9] Shield for the fight.” (was “Your Shield items have +1 Shield for every 4/3/2 Gold you have”)
Overclocked
Removed the 2nd ability
OverHeal Regeneration
Changed to “Everlasting Life”
Starts at Gold
“When you use a Heal or Regen item, gain 5/10 Max Health for the fight.” (was “When you Over-Heal, gain 5/10/15 Regen for the fight.”)
Added to Mak
Pacifist
If you have no Weapons, your items have their cooldowns reduced by 5/10%. (was 10/15%)
Added to Mak
Parting Shot
Crit scaling changed to 10/15% (was 5/10%)
Party Like it's 011111001111
Redesigned
Diamond tier start
Your leftmost item is a Friend
Poisonous Opener
The first time you use a Large item each fight, Poison 20/40/60. (was 10/15/20)
Snowstorm
Damage scaling changed to 20/40/60/80 (was 30/60/90/120)
Staying Power
“When you use a Weapon or Tool, your Heal items gain +[4/8/12] Heal for the fight.” (was “When you use a Tool, Heal 5/10/15/20.”)
Tempering
Added to Pyg, Dooley and Stelle
Temporal Strike
Redesigned
Starts at Gold
The first 5/10 times you Slow each fight, Charge 1 Weapon 1 second.
Available on Vanessa, Mak, Dooley and Stelle
Thrill of the Flight
Your Flying items have their cooldowns reduced by 5/10%. (was 10/15%)
Workin’ Hard
Redesigned
Starts at Silver Tier
The first [--/4/8/12] times you Haste each fight, Charge 1 Tool 1 second.
