8 October 2025 Build 20306375 Edited 8 October 2025 – 16:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW CONTENT

  • Advanced Training (New Encounter)

    • Be all that you can be with Sergeant Suds (Give Types to your items)

    • Spawns on Day 6+

  • Alchemy Lab (New Encounter)

    • Get a Potion

    • Mak only

  • Bex (New Encounter)

    • Attend a Bazball game with Bex

    • Spawns on Days 1 to 5

  • Bomb Voyage (New Stelle Item)

    • Starts at Gold

    • 6s CD

    • Deal [--/--/50/100] Damage.

    • Burn [--/--/5/10].

    • When this stops Flying, destroy this.

    • When this is destroyed, deal 10 times this item's damage and burn.

  • Binoculars (New Stelle item)

    • Starts at Bronze

    • When you use a Flying item, an item gains +[5/10/15/20]% Crit Chance for the fight.

  • Gibbus (New Monster)

    • Diamond-tier

    • Starts on Day 10

    • New Items

      • Moon Orb

        • When one of your enemy's items is Hasted, Slow it for 1 second(s)

        • When one of your items is Slowed, Haste it for 1 second(s)

    • New Skills

      • Wax and Wane

        • The first time you use a Large item each fight, Slow all items 1 second.

        • The first time you fall below half Health each fight, Haste all items 1 second.

  • Mag Storage (New Encounter)

    • Get a Tech item

    • Dooley only

  • Reflecting Pool (New Encounter)

    • Self Portrait: Visit the Artist

    • Inspired Brew: Get 3 Enchanted Potions

    • Introspection: Gain 2 XP and 2 Catalyst

    • Spawns on Day 6+ for Mak only

  • Tech Salvage (New Encounter)

    • Get a Small Tech item

    • Dooley only

  • Wink (New Encounter)

    • Upgrades all your items but randomizes them

    • Spawns on Days 5+


 GENERAL CHANGES

  • Level Up Changes

  • Level 1 to 2

    • Option 1: Get an enchanted small bronze-tier

    • Option 2: Pip

  • Level 3 to 4

    • B1&B2

    • Added Silver-tier item option

  • Level 8 to 9

    • Gold items start here

  • Level 14 to 15

    • Diamond items start here

  • Mak’s Level Up Transform Option

    • Changed to “Get 2 gold and a catalyst” (was “transform your leftmost small item)

  • We've upgraded to Unity version 6000.0.58f2. This should resolve the issue where some of our players were seeing the error GpuFence::Create(): Failed to create ID3D11Fence, error 0x80070057 and were unable to run the game at all

  • Added handling for 32 bit systems

  • Resolved an issue where some skins would remain on screen too long during transitions

  • Resolved an issue where transform would sometimes make items non-interactable


ENCOUNTER CHANGES

  • A number of new hidden Encounter options have been added

  • Most free item encounters should no longer spawn Legendaries

  • Hero Merchants

    • Now Diamond-tier

    • Now deals an entire board of items to choose from like Curio

    • No rerolls

    • Can now be encountered naturally

  • Aerodrome

    • No longer sells Expedition Ticket

    • Now gives 0 XP by default

    • Can now spawn any encounter

      • Was previously a smaller curated list

  • Aimbot

    • Now sells Crit items from any Hero

    • Now available on Dooley

    • Now starts on Day 6

  • Artisan Dunes

    • Now buffs all of the items you have of that type instead of leftmost

    • Find Better Craftsman option now costs 15 Gold

  • BazaarCON

    • Networking now gives +2 Income and 1 XP (instead of 2 XP)

    • Swag Collector now gives enchanted small items

    • Fixed Artist Alley only spawning small items (will now spawn any size)

  • Deadly Duel 

    • Now gives 0 XP

  • Eli

    • Now starts on Day 1

  • Enchantment Altars

    • Now gives 0 XP

  • Epic Battle

    • Now gives 0 XP

  • Forja

    • Now gives 0 XP

  • Herma

    • Now starts on Day 1

  • Kev

    • Now starts on Day 1

  • Investment Pitch

    • Mentor’s Guidance: Now gives 2 XP and +10% Max Health

  • Midsworth

    • Now starts on Day 2

  • Mountain Pass

    • Now gives 0 XP

    • 1 XP added to stat gain outcomes

    • Share of the Spoils Loot outcome increased to 5 loot items

    • Added Lost Treasure outcome which gives an enchanted item

    • Corrected an issue where incorrect audio could play from certain outcomes

    • Healing Spring now gives 10 Regen instead of 5

  • Mysterious Portal

    • Corrected an issue where this would not give the XP for the Portal encounter itself, only the encounter inside

    • Can now spawn any Gold or Diamond-tier encounter or merchant

      • Was previously a smaller curated list

  • Nautica

    • Now starts on Day 1

  • Orion

    • Now Silver-tier

  • Quixel

    • Now starts on Day 2

  • Shrouded Figure

    • Now gives 0 XP by default

    • Choose Knowledge: Pick a Chest containing up to 3 XP

    • Choose Wealth: Pick a Chest containing up to 30 Gold

    • Choose Power: Pick a Chest containing a random Legendary item ($30 Gold)

  • Street Festival

    • Now functions as Merchant Merchant

      • Spawns 3 Merchants with a single reroll

  • The Cult

    • Destroy all your non-Legendary items and get Gold equal to their value, then collect your membership items

  • The Docks

    • Work as Navigator Option (Star Chart) now gives 2 gold (instead of 5)

  • The Tester

    • Now Silver-tier

    • Now starts on Day 1

  • Tinker

    • Now starts on Day 1


STELLE

  • Air-Pressure Rifle

    • Starts at Bronze

    • Cooldown to 7 (was 10)

    • When your items start Flying, this gains +25/50/75/100 Damage for the fight. (was 50/75/100)

  • Altimeter

    • Cooldown to 7 seconds (was 8)

  • Balloon Engine

    • Cooldown to 5 seconds (was 4)

  • Clockwork Disc

    • Gains the Toy type

  • Magshield

    • Cooldown to 6 seconds (was 7)

  • Molten Ball Blaster

    • Burn 10/15/20/25 (was 10/20/30/40)

  • Multitool

    • Cooldown to 5 seconds (was 6)

  • Observatory

    • Cooldown to 8/7/6 seconds (was 6)

    • Charge adjacent items 2 seconds. (was “Charge an item 1 second”)

  • Parachute

    • When your items start or stop Flying, this gains 8/12/16 Regen for the fight. (was 10/15/20)

  • Ramming Balloon

    • Cooldown to 8 seconds (was 9)

  • Rocket Drone

    • Damage to 10 (was 5)

  • Solar Drone

    • Cooldown to 6 seconds (was 7)

  • Squirrel Suit

    • Cooldown to 4 seconds (was 6)

  • Tethers

    • When your items stop Flying, Shield 30/60/90/120. (was 40/80/120/160).

  • Windbreaker

    • Shield to 20 (was 25)

    • When your items start Flying, this gains +20/40/60 Shield for the fight. (was 25/50/75)

  • Wrecking Ball

    • When this starts Flying, Charge this 5 seconds. (was 4 seconds)

 

DOOLEY

  • Angry Balloon Bot

    • Corrected an issue where this item would trigger off player shields if it was on an enemy ghost

  • Armored Core

    • This and Shield items to the right of this gain +15/30/60 Shield for the fight (was 20/30/60)

  • Bellelista

    • When you Haste, this gains +30/60 Damage for the fight. (was 25/50)

  • Bill Dozer

    • Scaling to 40/80 (was 35/70)

  • Blast Doors

    • Charge to 1 second (was 2)

    • Cooldown to 15 seconds (was 20)

  • Brick Buddy

    • Cooldown to 6 seconds (was 5)

    • Scaling at Gold changed to 25 (was 20)

  • Bunker

    • Corrected an issue with Turbo Bunker where it hasted enemy items

  • Charging Station

    • Redesigned

    • When you use the non-Core item to the left of this, Charge your Cores [--/--/1/2] second(s).

  • Clawrence

    • Cooldown to 6 seconds (was 5)

    • Scaling at Gold changed to 25 (was 20)

  • Copper Ed

    • Poison 4 (was 5)

    • Shield 20 (was 25)

  • Dianasaur

    • Cooldown to 6 (was 9)

    • Deal 50 Damage (was 80)

    • When you destroy an item, your Dinosaurs and Relics gain 25/50/75 Damage for the Fight. (was “When you Destroy an item during combat, your Dinosaurs permanently gain 10/15/20 Damage.”)

  • Dino Saddle

    • Shield to 50 (was 30/60)

    • Starts at Diamond

  • Dinosawer

    • No longer a Vehicle

  • Dooltron

    • Gains the Vehicle type

  • Fiber Optics

    • Radiant Fiber Optics now protects items with a cooldown

  • Flint Stones

    • Burn [2/3/4/5] for each Relic or Tool you have. (was 2/4/6/8)

    • Cooldown to 4 seconds (was 7)

  • Forklift

    • If you have another Tool, Apparel, Tech, Weapon, Ray, Relic, Property, Vehicle or Friend, this has +[150/250] Damage for each. (was Tool, Apparel, Tech, Weapon, or Friend)

  • Hydraulic Press

    • 16 second CD (was 20)

    • Starts at Silver

    • This has +Damage equal to 100/175/250 times the number of Types it has. (was 175/250)

  • Ice 9000

    • When you Freeze, this gains +[--/--/20/30] Poison for the fight. (was 10/30)

  • Miss Isles

    • When you use a Core, this gains +5/10/15 Damage for the fight and Reload it. (was 10/20/30)

  • Mommasaur

    • Cooldown to 9/6 seconds (was 10)

    • Deal 100 Damage. (was 200)

    • When you destroy an item, double the Damage of your Dinosaurs and Relics for the fight. (was “When you Destroy an item during combat, your Dinosaurs permanently gain 20/40 Damage.”)

  • Monitor Lizard

    • Cooldown to 4/3/2 (was 5/4/3)

    • Enchants map to trigger properly

  • Motherboard

    • Only charges on other Tech use

  • Nanobot

    • Deal [--/10/15/20] Damage for each of your Friends. (was 15/20/25)

  • Nitro

    • Cooldown to 4 seconds (was 5)

  • Party Float

    • Fixed enchants to match trigger and scaling

  • Pierre Conditioner

    • Cooldown to 9/7 (was 8)

    • Freeze 2 items for 1 second(s). (was 2/3 for 1 second)

  • Railgun

    • Quest changed to 6 tech items (was 8)

  • Remote Control

    • 8/7/6 Second Cooldown (was 11/10/9)

    • Use all of your Medium size Cores (was “Use all of your Cores”)

  • Rex Spex

    • Cooldown to 10 seconds (was 11)

  • Scrap Metal

    • When you sell this, reduce your leftmost items' Cooldown by [--/--/3/6]%. (was 5/10%)

  • Security Camera

    • 6 second cooldown (was 9)

    • Shield 50. (was 50/75/100/125)

    • Starts at Silver

    • When you Crit with a Shield item, your Shield items gain +[10/20/30] Shield for the fight.

    • Your Shield items have +20% Crit Chance. (was 20/30/40/50%)

  • Tesla Coil

    • Charge your non-Tech items 1 second (new active ability)

    • Cooldown to 7/6/5 seconds (was 8)

    • Damage 25 (was 30/60/90)

    • When you use an adjacent Tech, Charge this 2 seconds. (was “When you use an adjacent Tech, Charge an item 1 second.”)

  • Thrusters

    • The item to the left of this is a Vehicle and its' Cooldown is reduced by [--/3/6/9%]. (was 5/10/15)

  • Trollosaur

    • Cooldown to 9 (was 7)

    • Damage to 50/100/150 (was 10)

    • When you destroy an item, use this. (was “When you Destroy an item during combat, this permanently gains +10/20/30 Damage.”)

  • Unstable Grav Well

    • Starts at Gold

  • Weaponized Core

    • Cooldown to 7/6/5 seconds (was 8/6/5)

    • This and Weapons to the right of this gain +15/30/60 Damage for the fight (was 20/30/60)

  • Welding Helmet

    • Cooldown to 3 seconds (was 4)

    • Added Tool tag

PYGMALIEN

  • Atlas Stone

    • Damage to 20 (was 1)

  • Bandages

    • Cooldown to 5/4/3/2 seconds (was 5)

    • Heal and Shield to 10 (was 5/10/20/40)

  • Beast of Burden

    • Cooldown to 9/8 seconds (was 10)

  • Coincure

    • Redesigned

    • 6 second Cooldown

    • Your Weapons and Heal items gain +Damage and +Heal equal to this item's value for the fight.

    • When you Heal with an item, this gains 2/4/6 Value for the fight.

  • Display Case

    • At the start of each fight, all items on your board gain +[1/2/3] value. (was “At the start of each fight, adjacent items gain +2/4/6 value.”)

    • Fixed enchants scaling and triggers

  • Fixer Upper

    • At the start of each day, upgrade this (replaces “Every 50 gold you spend, upgrade this.)

  • Flail

    • 8/7/6/5 second Cooldown (was 7)

    • Deal 20 Damage (was 8/16/24/32)

  • Gavel

    • Redesigned

    • 8/7 second Cooldown

    • Deal 200 Damage

    • Freeze all other Weapons for both players for 1 second(s)

  • Golf Clubs

    • Cooldown to 6 (was 7)

    • Damage to 50 (was 70)

  • Gramophone

    • The Cooldown of the item to the left of this is reduced by 20/35%. (was 20/40%)

  • Hammock

    • Redesigned

    • Starts at Silver

    • 5/4/3 second Cooldown

    • Heal equal to the value of adjacent items.

    • Gain Max Health equal to this item's Heal for the fight.

  • Hypergreens

    • Redesigned

    • 5 second Cooldown

    • Adjacent items gain +3/6/9 value for the fight.

    • When an adjacent item gains value during combat, your Weapons and Heal items gain +[5/10/15] Damage and +[5/10/15] Healing for the fight.

  • Jabalian Recurve Bow

    • 8 second Cooldown (was 9)

    • Deal [--/75/150/225] Damage. (was 60/120/180)

  • Keychain

    • Cooldown to 8/7 seconds (was 9/6)

  • Kukri

    • Redesigned

    • 6/5/4/3 second cooldown

    • Deal 20 damage

    • Heal 20

  • Laser Security System

    • Gains the Tech type

  • Lemonade Stand

    • Toxic and Fiery enchants reduced by half

  • Pyg’s Gym

    • Cooldown to 10/9/8 (was 11/9/7)

  • Regal Blade

    • Cooldown to 9/8/7/6 (was 10/9/8/7)

    • Damage to 50 (was 100)

    • Quests changed to buying 10/8/6 items of the appropriate types (was 12/10/8)

  • Riceballer

    • Burn 8/16/24 (was 5/10/15)

  • Snowmobile

    • 8/7/6 second Cooldown (was 10/9/8)

    • When you Freeze, Charge this 3 seconds. (was “When you Freeze or Haste, Charge this 2 seconds.)

  • Stopwatch

    • Cooldown to 11/10 seconds (was 11)

    • Freeze duration to 1 second (was 1/2)

  • Succulents

    • Redesigned

    • 5 Second Cooldown

    • Heal 5/10/15/20

    • Gain Max Health equal to this item's Heal for the fight.

  • Tea Set

    • Starts at Silver

    • 5 second Cooldown (was 7)

    • Heal equal to 5% of your max health (was 5/10%)

    • Gain 25/50/100 Max Health for the fight (was Permanently gain 10/20 Max Health)

    • When you gain Max Health, your Heal items gain +[5/10/15] Healing for the fight. (was Gain 10/20 Regen for the fight)

  • Weights

    • Cooldown to 7 (was 6)

    • Your Weapons gain [10/20/30/40] Damage for the fight. (was “Your Weapons gain +10/15/20/25 Damage and your Heal items gain +10/15/20/25 Heal for the fight”)

    • When you Heal, Charge this 2 seconds. (was “When you Over-Heal, Charge this 2 second(s).”)

  • Windmill

    • Redesigned

    • Starts at Gold

    • 35/25 second Cooldown

    • The Sandstorm Begins! (active)

    • Charge your other items 2 seconds. (active)

    • When you use another item, Charge this 2 seconds. (passive)

    • When the Sandstorm starts, double your Max Health for the fight. (passive)

VANESSA

  • Anchor

    • Fixed an issue where Anchor couldn't be buffed by +Haste duration items

  • Astrolabe

    • Haste [2/3/4] items for 1 second(s). (was 1/2/3 items)

  • Coral

    • Cooldown to 6 seconds (was 5)

    • When you buy another Aquatic item, this gains +[5/10/15/20] Heal. (Was 3/6/9/12)

  • Dock Lines

    • Cooldown to 4 seconds (was 5)

  • Fishing Net

    • 6 second Cooldown (was 9)

    • Slow 1/2/3/4 items for 2 seconds (was 3 seconds)

  • Harpoon

    • Ammo to 1/2/3 (was 1)

  • Jitte

    • Cooldown to 5 seconds (was 6)

  • Lighthouse

    • Enchants scale and map to trigger properly

  • Musket

    • When you Burn with an adjacent item, Reload this 1 ammo and it gains +[25/50/75] Damage for the fight. (was just Reload)

  • Oni Mask

    • Starts at Silver

  • Pistol Sword

    • Enchants scale and map to trigger properly

  • Repeater

    • Starts at Silver

    • 2/3/4 Max ammo (was 2/4)

  • Shot Glasses

    • Haste and Slow targets to 4 (was 3)

  • Silencer

    • Starts at Silver

    • If you have exactly 1 Weapon, its Cooldown is reduced by 5/10/15%. (was 5/10/15/20%)

    • The Weapon to the left of this has +/25/50/75 Damage. (was 20/30/40)

  • Sniper Rifle

    • Starts at Gold

  • Sniper Rifle

    • Cooldown to 10 seconds (was 11)

  • Star Chart

    • Adjacent items' Cooldowns are reduced by +5/10/15/20%. (was 10/15/20/25)

  • Turtle Shell

    • Starts at Silver

    • 10 second Cooldown (was 7)

    • 10/15/20 Shield scaling (was 10/15)

    • When you use another non-Weapon item, Charge this 2 seconds. (was 1 second)

  • Wetware

    • Shield scaling to 15/25/35/45 (was 20/30/40/50)

  • Zoarcid

    • 8/7/6/5 second Cooldown (was 6)

    • Damage to 30 (was 15/30/45/60)

MAK

  • Atmospheric Sampler

    • Removed “At the start of each day, get a Small Reagent.”

  • Blank Slate

    • Quest requirements changed to 30/25/20/15/10 (was 50/40/30/20/10)

  • Bottled Explosion

    • Damage to 5/10 (was 10/15)

  • Bottled Tornado

    • Cooldown to 6 seconds (was 7)

  • Calcinator and Retort

    • Chunk of lead spawning costs 2 gold (was 3)

  • Cauldron

    • Burn and Poison to 3/4/5 per Type (was 2/3/4)

  • Covetous Raven

    • Starts at Bronze

    • Deal \\[50/100/150/200\\] Damage. (was 80/120/160)

  • Crocodile Tears

    • When your enemy takes Damage, this gains +\\[8/16/24/32\\] Damage for the fight. (was 10/20/30/40)

  • Death Caps

    • Redesigned

    • Starts at Silver

    • 5 second cooldown

    • Poison 5.

    • When you use a Weapon, your Poison items gain +\\[1/2/3\\] Poison and Regen items gain +\\[1/2/3\\] Regen for the fight.

    • When this is transformed, enchant it with Toxic if able.

  • Dragon’s Breath

    • When you use a Flying item or an adjacent item, this gains +\\[--/6/8/10\\] Burn for the fight. (was Dragon item or adjacent item)

  • Floor Spike

    • Cooldown to 7 seconds (was 9)

  • Frozen Flame

    • Starts at Silver

    • Cooldown to 4 (was 5)

    • Burn scaling to 5/10/15 (was 10/15)

    • The first time you fall below half Health each fight, Freeze all enemy items for 2 seconds. (was 1/2 seconds)

  • Hemlock

    • Cooldown to 6 seconds (was 7)

  • Hourglass

    • Starts at Silver tier

  • Infused Bracers

    • Starts at Silver

    • Cooldown to 5/4/3 (was 5)

    • Poison both Players 10/20/30. (was 5)

    • When you Poison yourself, your Weapons gain +Damage for the fight equal to the amount Poisoned. (was 1/2 times the amount poisoned)

  • Leeches

    • When you Poison, this gains +\\[10/20/30/40\\] Damage for the fight. (was 10/15/20/25)

  • Oil Lantern

    • Cooldown to 8/7/6 seconds (was 8)

  • Ritual Dagger

    • Cooldown to 8/6 seconds (was 9/7)

    • Added: If you are a Cult Member, reduce this item’s cooldown by 1 second.

  • Runic Double Bow

    • Damage to 10/20/30 (was 20/40/60)

    • When you Crit with another item, this gains +\\[--/10/20/30\\] Damage for the fight. (was double crit damage)

  • Scales

    • Cooldown to 4 seconds (was 5)

  • Sifting Pan

    • Your Catalysts have +\\[--/1/2/3\\] Value. (was “When you sell Catalyst, gain 1/2/3 Regen.”)

  • Soul Ring

    • Cooldown to 10/8 seconds (was 10)

    • Regen to 10 (was 10/20)

  • Soulstone (Mak)

    • Burn and Poison quests changed to 6 items required (was 8)

    • Slow and Freeze quests changed to 3 items required (was 4)

  • Spider Mace

    • Cooldown to 11/10/9/8 (was 10)

    • Damage to 25 (was 10/20/30/40)

  • Strength Potion

    • Cooldown to 6 seconds (was 7)

  • Sulphur

    • Cooldown to 6 seconds (was 7)

  • Sword Cane

    • Cooldown to 5/4/3/2 seconds (was 5)

    • Damage to 20 (was 10/15/20/25)

    • Burn, Regen and Poison to 2 (were 2/4/6/8)

  • Test Subject Alpha

    • Cooldown to 6/4 seconds (was 7/5)

  • Thrown Net

    • Starts at Silver

  • Tome of Yyahan

    • Added “At the start of each day, get a Small Reagent.”

  • Venomander

    • Poison and Regen to 1/3/5/7 (was 1/2/3/4)

  • Vial Launcher

    • Damage to 25/40 (was 30/45)

  • Viper Cane

    • Redesigned

    • Starts at Gold

    • 6 second Cooldown

    • Deal 10 Damage

    • When you Poison or gain Regen with an item, your Weapons gain +\\[5/10\\] damage for the fight.

NEUTRAL ITEMS

  • Candy Mail

    • Buff to [2/3/4/5] (from [1/2/3/4])

    • No longer destroys itself during combat, only at the end of combat if it has no ammo

  • Cinders

    • Grants [1/2/4/8] Burn (from [1/2/3/4])

  • Darkstone Engine

    • Corrected an issue where this couldn’t enchant itself

  • Eagle Talisman

    • Starts at Silver-tier

    • Grants [--/5/10/20]% Crit Chance (from [5/10/15/20])

    • Monsters with Bronze Talisman now drops Silver instead

  • Ectoplasm

    • Poison 10/20/30 (was 1/2/3)

  • Epicurean Chocolate

    • Buff to [2/3/4/5] (from [1/2/3/4])

    • No longer destroys itself during combat, only at the end of combat if it has no ammo

  • Extract

    • Grants [1/2/4/8] Poison (from [1/2/3/4])

  • Feather

    • Starts at Gold-tier

    • Reduces CD by [3/6]% (from [2/4/6])

  • Gland

    • Grants [2/4/8/16] Regen (from [1/2/3/4])

  • Gunpowder

    • Grants [--/1/2/4] Max Ammo (from [--/1/2/3])

  • Insect Wing

    • Reduces CD by [2/4/8]% (from [3/6/9])

  • Necronomicon

    • Cooldown to 6 (from 5s)

    • Added: If you are a Cult Member, reduce this item’s cooldown by 1 second

  • Scrap

    • Grants [4/8/16/32] Shield (from [3/6/12/24])

  • Sharpening Stone

    • Grants [4/8/16/32] Damage (from [5/10/15/20])

  • Super Syrup

    • No longer destroys itself during combat, only at the end of combat if it has no ammo

  • Vial of Blood

    • Grants [--/1/2/4] XP (from [--/1/2/3])

SKILLS

  • Arbitrage

    • Your rerolls cost [--/1/2/3] less Gold.

  • Balanced Friendship

    • Starts at Silver tier

    • When you use a Friend, your Weapons gain +2/4/6 Damage and Shield items gain +2/4/6 Shield for the fight.

  • Beautiful Friendship

    • Starts at Silver tier

    • When you use a Friend, your Weapons gain +3/6/9 damage for the fight. (was 3/6)

  • Bombs Away

    • Starts at Gold tier

  • Building Crescendo

    • "When you use an item, your items gain 1/2% Crit Chance for the fight. (was 3/6%)

    • Removed second ability

  • Calming Heals

    • The first [--/--/5/10] times you Slow each fight, Charge 1 Heal or Regen item 1 second. (was Heal items only)

  • Conflagration

    • Added to Pyg

  • Desperate Strike

    • Added to Mak

    • While you have less Health than your opponent, your items gain +[--/20/40/60]% Crit Chance. (was 10/15/20%)

  • Expert Pilot

    • Starts at Silver

    • Your Vehicles and Drones have +20/30/40 Shield and +20/30/40 damage. (was just Vehicles)

  • Flanking Criticals

    • The first time you use a Large item each fight, give adjacent items +20/40/60% Crit chance for the fight. (was 15/20/25%)

  • Fiery

    • Added to Pyg

  • First Flames

    • The first time you use a Large item each fight, Burn 20/40/60. (was 10/15/20)

  • First Strike

    • Your items have +75/100% Crit Chance.  (was 50/75%)

  • Full Arsenal

    • Your item's cooldowns are reduced by 2/4% if you have a Vehicle, reduced by 2/4% if you have a Weapon, and reduced by 2/4% if you have a Tool. (was 5/10%)

  • Guardian’s Fury

    • While you have Shield, your Weapons have their cooldowns reduced by 5/10/15%. (was 10/20/30%)

  • Hardly Workin’

    • Changed to 4/8/12 uses (was 5/10/15)

  • Healthy Hoarder

    • Now starts at Silver-tier

  • Healthy Lifestyle

    • Regen to 3/6/9 (was 2/4/6)

  • Herbal Supplements

    • Removed from Pyg

  • Honed Strike

    • When you use an item, it gains +[--/--/5/10]% Crit chance for the fight. (was “When you Crit with an item, it gains +[--/--/5/10]% Crit chance for the fight.”)

  • Hot Spot

    • Added to Mak

  • Improvised Burn

    • Starts at Silver

    • +1/2/3 Burn (was 1/2) 

  • Improvised Heal

    • No longer on Pyg

  • Improvised Protection

    • No longer on Pyg

  • Improvised Poison

    • Starts at Silver

    • +1/2/3 Poison (was 1/2) 

  • Industrialist

    • Your Properties have their cooldowns reduced by 5/10%. (was 10/15%)

  • Iron Sharpens Iron

    • Added to Pyg

    • Your leftmost item has +3 damage. (was 2)

    • When you buy a Weapon, increase this bonus by [--/3/4/5]" (was 2/3/4)

  • Makeshift Plate

    • “When you use a non-Shield item, your Shield items gain +[--/3/6/9] Shield for the fight.” (was “Your Shield items have +1 Shield for every 4/3/2 Gold you have”)

  • Overclocked

    • Removed the 2nd ability

  • OverHeal Regeneration

    • Changed to “Everlasting Life”

    • Starts at Gold

    • “When you use a Heal or Regen item, gain 5/10 Max Health for the fight.” (was “When you Over-Heal, gain 5/10/15 Regen for the fight.”) 

    • Added to Mak

  • Pacifist

    • If you have no Weapons, your items have their cooldowns reduced by 5/10%. (was 10/15%)

    • Added to Mak

  • Parting Shot

    • Crit scaling changed to 10/15% (was 5/10%)

  • Party Like it's 011111001111

    • Redesigned

    • Diamond tier start

    • Your leftmost item is a Friend

  • Poisonous Opener

    • The first time you use a Large item each fight, Poison 20/40/60. (was 10/15/20)

  • Snowstorm

    • Damage scaling changed to 20/40/60/80 (was 30/60/90/120)

  • Staying Power

    • “When you use a Weapon or Tool, your Heal items gain +[4/8/12] Heal for the fight.” (was “When you use a Tool, Heal 5/10/15/20.”)

  • Tempering

    • Added to Pyg, Dooley and Stelle

  • Temporal Strike

    • Redesigned

    • Starts at Gold

    • The first 5/10 times you Slow each fight, Charge 1 Weapon 1 second.

    • Available on Vanessa, Mak, Dooley and Stelle

  • Thrill of the Flight

    • Your Flying items have their cooldowns reduced by 5/10%. (was 10/15%)

  • Workin’ Hard

    • Redesigned

    • Starts at Silver Tier

    • The first [--/4/8/12] times you Haste each fight, Charge 1 Tool 1 second.

