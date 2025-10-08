 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Destiny 2 Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Battlefield™ 6 Deadlock Valor Mortis Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20306349 Edited 8 October 2025 – 17:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • STAR PORT – a brand new 7-building complex that opens up access to advanced planetary trade and military power.

    • Level 1: allows players to purchase army units using gold. Once purchased, a space ship will deliver them within one or two minutes.

    • Level 2: players can construct their own cargo freighter. When the freighter is fully loaded with food and sent to the Emperor, the player will achieve an ECONOMIC VICTORY.

    • Level 3: (coming in a future update) players will be able to purchase a massive military spaceship and send it to orbit the planet, destroying multiple enemy structures.

  • ECONOMIC VICTORY – build a STAR PORT Level 2, fully load the cargo freighter with food, and send it to the Emperor to become the planet’s winner.

  • BUG FIXES – fixed several critical issues, including cases where bullets failed to register hits on military units.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3309951
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3309952
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link