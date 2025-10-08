STAR PORT – a brand new 7-building complex that opens up access to advanced planetary trade and military power.
Level 1: allows players to purchase army units using gold. Once purchased, a space ship will deliver them within one or two minutes.
Level 2: players can construct their own cargo freighter. When the freighter is fully loaded with food and sent to the Emperor, the player will achieve an ECONOMIC VICTORY.
Level 3: (coming in a future update) players will be able to purchase a massive military spaceship and send it to orbit the planet, destroying multiple enemy structures.
ECONOMIC VICTORY – build a STAR PORT Level 2, fully load the cargo freighter with food, and send it to the Emperor to become the planet’s winner.
BUG FIXES – fixed several critical issues, including cases where bullets failed to register hits on military units.
⚖️ Balance Changes v1.65
Update notes via Steam Community
