In this hotfix for the Northern Beaches update we fix several higher priority bugs we noticed.

Bugfixes

Masteries and Gameplay

Fixed a problem with the random number generator leading to the same outcome on all damage events.

Dev Note: This had a rather big impact on power of certain abilities. For example it could create guaranteed Critical Hits when hitting a rather low threshold, or guarantee NO critical hits when below it.

Ailments: Changed Slows from Chill, Shock and Stagger to be multiplicative between stacks; this will prevent creatures from reaching 0% Speed

Items

Fixed an issue that prevented most of the new Unique items from dropping. They should now all drop and be displayed in the Moirai Codex accordingly.

Creatures

Fixed a bug that caused Pan to become unkillable at 0 HP

Fixed a bug where Ajax could leave the boss arena

Multiplayer

Fixed some quest items not being visible to clients in multiplayer

Fixed clients in multiplayer becoming permanently stuck after interacting with a mastery shrine

Fixed an issue where players could get their controls disabled permanently after leaving Proti Island in multiplayer

Fixed an issue that could cause clients in multiplayer to lose up to one minute of progress when exiting a session

Fixed an issue that could cause changes to client's gold amount to not be saved in multiplayer sessions

Fixed an issue that could cause clients in multiplayer to no longer be able to trade items with vendors

Fixed vendor return policies only being offered to the host in multiplayer sessions

Fixed an issue that could cause clients in multiplayer to not be able to interact with anything

Audio

Added SFX for new staves

Added unique SFX for hydro boar

Tweaked SFX for generic physical explosion

Tweaked SFX for spike traps

Other

Fixed an issue that caused most animals to be (partially) invisible