In this hotfix for the Northern Beaches update we fix several higher priority bugs we noticed.
Bugfixes
Masteries and Gameplay
Fixed a problem with the random number generator leading to the same outcome on all damage events.
Dev Note: This had a rather big impact on power of certain abilities. For example it could create guaranteed Critical Hits when hitting a rather low threshold, or guarantee NO critical hits when below it.
Ailments: Changed Slows from Chill, Shock and Stagger to be multiplicative between stacks; this will prevent creatures from reaching 0% Speed
Items
Fixed an issue that prevented most of the new Unique items from dropping. They should now all drop and be displayed in the Moirai Codex accordingly.
Creatures
Fixed a bug that caused Pan to become unkillable at 0 HP
Fixed a bug where Ajax could leave the boss arena
Multiplayer
Fixed some quest items not being visible to clients in multiplayer
Fixed clients in multiplayer becoming permanently stuck after interacting with a mastery shrine
Fixed an issue where players could get their controls disabled permanently after leaving Proti Island in multiplayer
Fixed an issue that could cause clients in multiplayer to lose up to one minute of progress when exiting a session
Fixed an issue that could cause changes to client's gold amount to not be saved in multiplayer sessions
Fixed an issue that could cause clients in multiplayer to no longer be able to trade items with vendors
Fixed vendor return policies only being offered to the host in multiplayer sessions
Fixed an issue that could cause clients in multiplayer to not be able to interact with anything
Audio
Added SFX for new staves
Added unique SFX for hydro boar
Tweaked SFX for generic physical explosion
Tweaked SFX for spike traps
Other
Fixed an issue that caused most animals to be (partially) invisible
Changed files in this update