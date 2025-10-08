Opossum Olympia's hands are no longer invisible.
Minor localization fix for the Metal Graveyard pop-up (bundle vs stage skin),
Store preview fixed.
Bug fix: Entering jumpsquat from a non-shielding state will no longer clear the shield buffer
The change in 1.4.0 that clears the shield buffer when entering jumpsquat unintentionally made the input timing for buffered wavedashes more strict. This was especially noticeable when jump canceling Zetterburn’s Neutral Special, frequently leading to an empty jump instead of the intended wavedash. Now, it will only clear the shield buffer when you jump out of shield.
Galvan will now exit the galvanized state when parried.
This brings it in line with similar mechanics such as Etalus' ice armor and Loxodont's molten charges that are removed when parried.
Changed files in this update