Good day Victorians!

This hotfix features some fixes to Austria content, to primary culture being not as liked as a minority culture and Hungary has been told to stop becoming best friend with Transylvania when they are at war,



Please note, this is our last planned hotfix for this update. Any further reported bugs, balance issues or other components will aim to be fixed in a later update, unless something truly game destroying appears! (By writing this I hope I do not will it into being)



Check out the full patchnotes below. Checksum is `3087`.



As always please report any bugs on our bug reporting forums ! We have also updated the Known Issues post for 1.10 with any fixed issues!



The following changes have been made to the game compared to 1.10.4:

AI

Fixed a bug where the AI would construct barracks/naval bases in some cases where they did not actually consider the construction affordable

AI Austria will now avoid enacting the United States of Greater Austria for as long as Franz Josef is Kaiser

Fixed an issue where the AI would repeatedly activate and deactivate authority-costing spending items such as Consumption Taxes and Charters

Made the AI more willing to try and ditch old-fashioned laws such as Traditionalism when they get to a certain level of tech

Balance

Farmers now pay Land Tax instead of Poll Tax, so long as they are employed in a building that uses arable land

Reduced the requirement for the Age of Metternich Journal Entry's Policing and Home Affairs institutions to investment level 2

Content

Revised the failure requirements for the Federal Solution Journal Entry for Austria to only fail if a revolution or secession is taking place in Austria's core regions

Hungary is now forbidden from signing the union with Transylvania whilst at war or committed to a diplomatic play

Modding

Added a trigger to political movement civil war data for whether specific IGs can join the civil war when it rises up or not

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where a very accepted minority (>100 Acceptance) could override the primary culture's homeland bias

Fixed a bug where capitalists were not receiving any dividends from certain company ownership structures

Fixed an issue where Aristocrats/Capitalists would sometimes start with much lower Wealth than their income could afford due to their final wealth being calculated before final dividends were properly determined

Fixed a bug where timed modifiers applied to Journal Entries would never actually time out

Fixed an issue where the game could freeze when closing the Power Bloc principles window.

Added a cooldown to the The Reckoning event for Serbia

Fixed an issue where Austria could be annexed by Italy during Italian Unification if it was in the process of forming the United States of Greater Austria

Fixed a crash to desktop that could occur when a secession failed and it was cleaning up a secession state that did not exist anymore

Fixed an issue that caused almost all Unrecognized Nations in Africa outside of the Great Lakes to start with Isolationism when they should have Mercantilism instead

Wounded Soldiers and War Widows will no longer be enslaved when they are ejected from the barracks (It would try and merge them with the largest pop which if you had slavery, are most likely slaves)

Fixed an issue where Austria could be made a subject of Romania through the Unite the Principalities Journal Entry

Dependents being merged into a different pop will try and merge into something sensible and not suddenly become aristocrats of a different culture/religion

Fixed an issue where the German-led Austrian Aristocracy would occasionally join cultural minority movement secessions

Fixed an edge case where Croatia could not be detected by the United States of Greater Austria

Fixed front names being shown incorrectly for non-participants

Fixed an issue where some subject flags would continue showing up despite the No Subject Flags gamerule being active

Korean Clergy are now still appropriately traditionally dressed when Korea adopts westernized fashion



Previous Patchnotes