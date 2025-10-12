Custom models, textures and materials

Fixed a possible crash in custom model loading



Fixed a possible crash when loading an .obj file



Fixed custom models not being loaded correctly if there are multiple copies of the same route or train with the same id



Fixed custom textures to load properly in some cases (like normal maps)



Fixed custom normal maps to look right



Fixed material handling to clear and reload materials properly (fixes custom materials becoming pink when restarting sim or editor)



Fixed asset packing to not pack some textures multiple times



Fixed asset packing to use the correct colour space (gamma/linear) for textures



Fixed material overriding by matching name to work correctly after packing certain textures



Optimised .obj loading when one or more .mtl files are missing



Editors

Fixed a possible crash in the route editor



Fixed route editor custom model selection in model id field to list root-level nodes only



Miscellaneous

Fixed error report sending to work again



Fixed a possible crash during simulation



Fixed a possible crash in terrain loading



Fixed incorrect terrain splatting and vegetation in some zones



Fixed loading of weather settings for saved runs



Fixed AI driver to handle controllers with key stops correctly



What's next?

The next major update will be the gameplay update, to be ready for open beta testing by the end of 2025, along with smaller patches as required.