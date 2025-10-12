 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 October 2025 Build 20306134 Edited 12 October 2025 – 17:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Scenery patch 23 is now live with the following changes:

Custom models, textures and materials

  • Fixed a possible crash in custom model loading
  • Fixed a possible crash when loading an .obj file
  • Fixed custom models not being loaded correctly if there are multiple copies of the same route or train with the same id
  • Fixed custom textures to load properly in some cases (like normal maps)
  • Fixed custom normal maps to look right
  • Fixed material handling to clear and reload materials properly (fixes custom materials becoming pink when restarting sim or editor)
  • Fixed asset packing to not pack some textures multiple times
  • Fixed asset packing to use the correct colour space (gamma/linear) for textures
  • Fixed material overriding by matching name to work correctly after packing certain textures
  • Optimised .obj loading when one or more .mtl files are missing


Editors

  • Fixed a possible crash in the route editor
  • Fixed route editor custom model selection in model id field to list root-level nodes only


Miscellaneous

  • Fixed error report sending to work again
  • Fixed a possible crash during simulation
  • Fixed a possible crash in terrain loading
  • Fixed incorrect terrain splatting and vegetation in some zones
  • Fixed loading of weather settings for saved runs
  • Fixed AI driver to handle controllers with key stops correctly


What's next?


The next major update will be the gameplay update, to be ready for open beta testing by the end of 2025, along with smaller patches as required.

Changed files in this update

Diesel Railcar Simulator Content Depot 750171
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link