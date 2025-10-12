Custom models, textures and materials
- Fixed a possible crash in custom model loading
- Fixed a possible crash when loading an .obj file
- Fixed custom models not being loaded correctly if there are multiple copies of the same route or train with the same id
- Fixed custom textures to load properly in some cases (like normal maps)
- Fixed custom normal maps to look right
- Fixed material handling to clear and reload materials properly (fixes custom materials becoming pink when restarting sim or editor)
- Fixed asset packing to not pack some textures multiple times
- Fixed asset packing to use the correct colour space (gamma/linear) for textures
- Fixed material overriding by matching name to work correctly after packing certain textures
- Optimised .obj loading when one or more .mtl files are missing
Editors
- Fixed a possible crash in the route editor
- Fixed route editor custom model selection in model id field to list root-level nodes only
Miscellaneous
- Fixed error report sending to work again
- Fixed a possible crash during simulation
- Fixed a possible crash in terrain loading
- Fixed incorrect terrain splatting and vegetation in some zones
- Fixed loading of weather settings for saved runs
- Fixed AI driver to handle controllers with key stops correctly
What's next?
The next major update will be the gameplay update, to be ready for open beta testing by the end of 2025, along with smaller patches as required.
Changed files in this update