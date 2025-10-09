 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20306125 Edited 9 October 2025 – 13:46:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

In today’s patch we focus on improving free building—something we’ve seen mentioned often in your feedback! Settlement borders are now defined based on the number of followers. This can be supported by defense towers and wonder protection towers.

We’ve also enhanced the pathing logic, making it easier to freely build in newly available areas while ensuring smooth connections to travel paths between settlements.

These improvements were often requested by the community, and we’re excited to bring them to the game. As always, we’ll keep working hard on Fata Deum and truly value all of your feedback!

🛠️ Patch Notes v0.1.6 (Beta)

  • The settlement border of each settlement is now defined by the amount of follower in the settlement and is growing with the amount of followers

  • Furthermore defense towers and wonder protection towers can be build to further extend this border up to the doubled size defined by followers

  • Added logic when two settlement borders are colliding so that no intersection takes place

  • Improved pathing logic to allow free building in the new areas now available and connect to travel paths between settlements

  • Added logic to avoid building on exploration spots, relics or monuments

  • Updated first map (Skultho) by providing more building space available due to the new settlement border system

  • Improved logic to be able to build buildings even on more "not so suitable" ground

Balancing:

  • Woodcutter, farm and mine can now also be built in cities

  • Increased effect of wonder create food or create wood

  • Significantly increased amount of maximum mortals possible per settlement by buildings residence and shacks

  • Doubled amount the imp can carry

  • Doubled amount of wood gained by a collected tree

  • Buildings can now be built / planned during the day even resources are missing (like during the night)

  • Mana costs to build buildings have been reduced significantly

  • wonders lovable and unlovable can now also be performed as multicast wonder

  • AI gods do not gain any follower anymore when reaching 0 follower

  • Significantly reduced additional belief points gain for AI gods due to attention

Minor:

  • Selection support when using a building wonder: selecting the radius of the building is enough, no need to target the structure itself, very helpful to target constructions sites

  • Updated tutorials for building buildings and building supporting buildings

  • Updated tooltips for border extending buildings wonder protection altar and defense tower

🔑 How to access the Beta Branch:

  1. Open your Steam Library

  2. Right-click on Fata DeumProperties

  3. Go to the Betas tab

  4. Select Open - Beta from the dropdown menu

  5. Close the window – Steam will now automatically download the Beta version

Changed depots in open-beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20306125
Windows Fata Deum Content Depot 1330361
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link