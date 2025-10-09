This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In today’s patch we focus on improving free building—something we’ve seen mentioned often in your feedback! Settlement borders are now defined based on the number of followers. This can be supported by defense towers and wonder protection towers.

We’ve also enhanced the pathing logic, making it easier to freely build in newly available areas while ensuring smooth connections to travel paths between settlements.

These improvements were often requested by the community, and we’re excited to bring them to the game. As always, we’ll keep working hard on Fata Deum and truly value all of your feedback!

🛠️ Patch Notes v0.1.6 (Beta)

The settlement border of each settlement is now defined by the amount of follower in the settlement and is growing with the amount of followers

Furthermore defense towers and wonder protection towers can be build to further extend this border up to the doubled size defined by followers

Added logic when two settlement borders are colliding so that no intersection takes place

Improved pathing logic to allow free building in the new areas now available and connect to travel paths between settlements

Added logic to avoid building on exploration spots, relics or monuments

Updated first map (Skultho) by providing more building space available due to the new settlement border system

Improved logic to be able to build buildings even on more "not so suitable" ground

Balancing:

Woodcutter, farm and mine can now also be built in cities

Increased effect of wonder create food or create wood

Significantly increased amount of maximum mortals possible per settlement by buildings residence and shacks

Doubled amount the imp can carry

Doubled amount of wood gained by a collected tree

Buildings can now be built / planned during the day even resources are missing (like during the night)

Mana costs to build buildings have been reduced significantly

wonders lovable and unlovable can now also be performed as multicast wonder

AI gods do not gain any follower anymore when reaching 0 follower

Significantly reduced additional belief points gain for AI gods due to attention

Minor:

Selection support when using a building wonder: selecting the radius of the building is enough, no need to target the structure itself, very helpful to target constructions sites

Updated tutorials for building buildings and building supporting buildings

Updated tooltips for border extending buildings wonder protection altar and defense tower

