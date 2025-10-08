- Spruce saplings in the forest bent a different amount in their bark and leaves when touched.
- Fix potentially being able to get under the stairs of the tower.
- Fix being able to fall through the floor of the big spiral stair inside the fortress.
- Bathwater in cabin will no longer appear on low quality (where we don’t have enough water mesh resolution)
- Fix it not being morning when “going for a walk” after the ending of the game
- The handle on the bucket hat should move a bit more naturally
- Closed small hole on left of minecart tunnel to salt mines.
- Closed a couple gaps at the top of the tower that a player was able to fall through and get trapped.
- Added safety under the box hell to prevent players getting stuck
- Fixed the non-Latin localization of the player time/steps stats shown in the credits
- Changed the simplified Chinese translation of ‘firetower’ from 火焰塔 to 瞭望塔
- Fixed issue where changing save slots while holding a clock or pedometer especially in left hand could cause animation anomalies.
- Made it harder to get softlocked in the fortress while being far away from the lantern.
- In the quarry, right before the area where you swim under an arch, we removed two wooden beams to make it harder for players to get stuck on the structure holding up the rail.
- Fixed wrong collider on wooden scaffold stairs nearby the “ball pit” sculpture.
- One player found a way to exit the fortress but still be in the dark ‘indoor’ weather, this is fixed.
- Added a little world-penetration safety under the manbreaker, to help with high-speed collisions from falling there.
- One player had reported that the fortress would not be visible if they looped all the way around the game over the endgame mountain. This should be fixed.
- Wind sounds have been normalized to a consistent value, so regions should differ less in terms of wind volume
- Milk sounds have had their high end attenuated (should be slightly less harsh on headphones)
- Player VO banks have been mixed, so there should be less audible tonal differences between cutscenes and all types of in-world VO
- Running water should be louder
Patch 5!
Update notes via Steam Community
Lots of small fixes and tweaks in this release, many based on community reports. Thanks to everyone who reported a bug!
