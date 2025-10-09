Features

Quick Rank has been overhauled for a new system, allowing for the instant rank up of a unit after providing the required amount of materials.

This new system is a beta. We welcome all feedback, and ask our players to please also report any and all issues that might be found.



A new Fusion UI has been introduced.



Balance Changes

Baseline Rare Equipment crafting cost reduced from 20000 to 5000.



Baseline Epic Equipment crafting cost reduced from 30000 to 20000.



Localization Updates

The Passive Skill descriptions for Pestilence and Ripper have been updated for better clarification.



The skill descriptions of Marauders, Terran, Atlas, Binderburg, Legion and MPL units have received updates for better readability.



Bug Fixes

Fixed store buttons getting cropped on certain aspect ratios.



Fixed invisible grid in tutorial wave 2 when placing Valiant.



Fixed buff/debuff status icons becoming too large or too small when applying and removing buffs/debuffs.



Fixed Abyss Boss key info popup being hidden behind other UI elements.



Fixed Snakeroot lighting position for the unit model.



Fixed the flashing purple lights in the electric Alliance Boss encounter.



Here is a quick showcase to highlight how both systems interact.It is now much easier to see which units the player has available for fusion, and Quick Rank is accessible straight from the fusion panel.Quick Rank enables smooth and speedy unit ranking, with lots of options for players to decide which kind of resources and unit rarities the system is allowed to use.Marking a unit for fusion will help keep track of how much ranking up and refitting is needed, and will mark them in the hangar, so they are easy to keep track of.