Our latest patch offers new types of binoculars along with gameplay and survival improvements.



Gameplay & Survival

We have improved the furniture destruction mechanics, with broken pieces now taking up a different number of slots in your inventory. The mountain top is also now visible on the map; what you do with that information, though, is entirely up to you.

Items

Well, Go Wayback! is a hardcore survival game after all, and we thought that our previous binoculars made things a tad too easy for you folks! Therefore, we have introduced five different binocular types. You can find some features such as range finding in one, zoom in another, but almost never together. And the old ones, even though they still remain in the game, now have much more limited functionality. So, good luck, I guess?



UI & Visuals

We may have made things a bit harder for you with the Binocular update, but there are things we simplified too. Map icons are updated to help you navigate more easily.



World & Environment

With this patch, we have also refined the way clouds move. You'll now see storms sweeping across the horizon, creating a more realistic weather transition.

Curious how we build things? Check out our new dev blog!

Patch Notes: 0.20684

Gameplay & Survival

Furniture destruction improved: broken pieces now take up different space in your inventory

Hunger/thirst audio bug during startup has been fixed

Bugs with starter cabin being too cold fixed

The mountain top is added to the map

Items & Inventory

Item tooltips are clearer (e.g., Eat, Drink, Wear)

Fixed issues with carrots dropping whole plants when discarded

Refillable items now correctly show calories tied to remaining liquid

Made it easier to rotate and place items

Binoculars added! Multiple variants available (common, military, kids, rangefinder, etc.), complete with zoom, sound effects, and improved handling

World & Environment

Spruce forest colors refreshed

Cabin interiors improved with destructible props and fixed collisions

Floating or misplaced objects (walkman, shelves, matchbox, etc.) corrected

Fixed cabin roof weather audio for rain and hail

See storms sweep across the horizon with moving cloud fronts

UI & Visuals

Placement preview materials are now easier to see

New clothing icons added (basic hats)

Map icons updated

Fixes