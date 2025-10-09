 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20305996 Edited 9 October 2025 – 14:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Our latest patch offers new types of binoculars along with gameplay and survival improvements.

Gameplay & Survival

We have improved the furniture destruction mechanics, with broken pieces now taking up a different number of slots in your inventory. The mountain top is also now visible on the map; what you do with that information, though, is entirely up to you.

Items

Well, Go Wayback! is a hardcore survival game after all, and we thought that our previous binoculars made things a tad too easy for you folks! Therefore, we have introduced five different binocular types. You can find some features such as range finding in one, zoom in another, but almost never together. And the old ones, even though they still remain in the game, now have much more limited functionality. So, good luck, I guess?

UI & Visuals

We may have made things a bit harder for you with the Binocular update, but there are things we simplified too. Map icons are updated to help you navigate more easily.

World & Environment

With this patch, we have also refined the way clouds move. You'll now see storms sweeping across the horizon, creating a more realistic weather transition.

Curious how we build things? Check out our new dev blog!

Patch Notes: 0.20684

Gameplay & Survival

  • Furniture destruction improved: broken pieces now take up different space in your inventory

  • Hunger/thirst audio bug during startup has been fixed

  • Bugs with starter cabin being too cold fixed

  • The mountain top is added to the map

 Items & Inventory

  • Item tooltips are clearer (e.g., Eat, Drink, Wear)

  • Fixed issues with carrots dropping whole plants when discarded

  • Refillable items now correctly show calories tied to remaining liquid

  • Made it easier to rotate and place items

  • Binoculars added! Multiple variants available (common, military, kids, rangefinder, etc.), complete with zoom, sound effects, and improved handling

 World & Environment

  • Spruce forest colors refreshed

  • Cabin interiors improved with destructible props and fixed collisions

  • Floating or misplaced objects (walkman, shelves, matchbox, etc.) corrected

  • Fixed cabin roof weather audio for rain and hail

  • See storms sweep across the horizon with moving cloud fronts

 UI & Visuals

  • Placement preview materials are now easier to see

  • New clothing icons added (basic hats)

  • Map icons updated

Fixes

  • Unstuck button added to pause menu to assist players if stuck

