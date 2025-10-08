Hey all,



We are excited to say our first Early Access Update is now live and ready for you all to check out!

The main features to look forward to are level state and web saving for the sandbox mode!

We are also excited to share our soundtrack DLC with you all! It is completely FREE as a thank you from us for being so patient with us 💜. Go and check out the tunes here on Steam, made by our very own Michael from the Fire Totem Games gang! 🎶



Finally, we would like to say a biiiiiig thank you to all the lovely folks who playtested this build and sent feedback our way 🤗 It was super helpful for us in making sure this is the best version we could bring you now!! We really appreciate our community’s patience while we’ve been working hard. This update has taken longer than we’d all hoped, but we’re really passionate about bringing you our very best, and perfection takes time, unfortunately 😏!

Okay, okay enough soppiness 🤭 Go and play the new update and let us know your thoughts! In the meantime, we will be working on the next update, which will include a BRAND NEW LEVEL! Here's a sneak peek:



Do you know what it might be? Leave your guesses in the comments!

Talk soon!

– A Webbing Journey Team 🕷️💫