Fixed a bug where the "Many Children and Grandchildren" and "Destined to Be Alone" traits could appear simultaneously.

Fixed a bug where the "Gluttonous" and "Small Appetite" traits could appear simultaneously.

Fixed a bug where the villager's "Easygoing" trait did not take effect correctly.

Fixed a bug where buildings that were occupied or in use could be removed.

Fixed a bug where switching functions while highlighting could cause the panel to freeze.