8 October 2025 Build 20305961
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where the "Many Children and Grandchildren" and "Destined to Be Alone" traits could appear simultaneously.

  • Fixed a bug where the "Gluttonous" and "Small Appetite" traits could appear simultaneously.

  • Fixed a bug where the villager's "Easygoing" trait did not take effect correctly.

  • Fixed a bug where buildings that were occupied or in use could be removed.

  • Fixed a bug where switching functions while highlighting could cause the panel to freeze.

  • Added 1 type of connectable grass road and 2 types of green plants in the community.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3085891
