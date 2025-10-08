Fixed a bug where the "Many Children and Grandchildren" and "Destined to Be Alone" traits could appear simultaneously.
Fixed a bug where the "Gluttonous" and "Small Appetite" traits could appear simultaneously.
Fixed a bug where the villager's "Easygoing" trait did not take effect correctly.
Fixed a bug where buildings that were occupied or in use could be removed.
Fixed a bug where switching functions while highlighting could cause the panel to freeze.
Added 1 type of connectable grass road and 2 types of green plants in the community.
