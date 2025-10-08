Soulslike melee combat, no speed and flow compromises? sure!



This is the biggest gameplay change we’ve made so far. We’re introducing Charged Melee Attacks into Dreadhunter’s razor-sharp combat experience. When you press and hold your attack button, your character performs a heavier strike. Each weapon comes with special animation and an ability like unique effect adding even more variety to your arsenal.

We know that most ARPGs let you hold down the attack button for a seamless flow of strikes, so this change might feel unusual for many users. However, we believe (and as we've tried ourselves) that choosing between regular and charged attacks adds a layer of second-to-second tactics, a nice rhythm to combat, and a deeper sense of flow.

Of course, just tweaking weapons wouldn’t cut it. We’ve also reworked enemy behavior in close combat and added new animations to match.

Boss fights have been spiced up as well, though for true melee builds to shine, you’ll need proper melee set items. Those are already designed and will be coming in one of the upcoming updates. We also have more plans in the works to make boss fights even more engaging.

Give the new melee combat a try and tell us what you think!

-------------------------

[VERSION 0.215] Charged attacks

* Charged attack - press n hold to get an alternative attack for each melee weapon

* Complex rework of enemy behavior - making melee combat viable and enemies more interesting

* Better Melee hits targeting to prevent missing enemies running at you

* On gamepad, player now aims and attacks in the direction of movement when aiming input is unused

* New enemy animations

* New Flaming Sword melee weapon

* Blood on ground stays longer

* Hit stop effect - frames freezing during melee combat and crit hits

* Fix - Cassandra arena potentially getting the player stuck on entering