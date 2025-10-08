 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Destiny 2 Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Battlefield™ 6 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20305890 Edited 8 October 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Got a bit of a bigger update as we have updated the version of Unity we were using from 2019 to the latest 2021. This brings various improvements but most notably corrects a recently discovered security vulnerability.

Additionally, this update restores the soundtrack which was accidentally removed after the most recent update, sorry about that!

Thanks!
-Mike

Patch Notes:

Version 1.5.46

  • Updated engine to Unity 2021.3.45f2, this will fix the recently discovered Unity security exploit as well as bring various other improvements

  • Restored the Soundtrack to the Season Pass version of the game

Changed files in this update

Windows Sally Face Content Depot 541571
  • Loading history…
macOS Sally Face Mac Depot 541572
  • Loading history…
Linux Sally Face Linux Depot 541573
  • Loading history…
macOS DLC 567990 Sally Face - Season Pass [Mac] Depot 541574
  • Loading history…
Linux DLC 567990 Sally Face - Season Pass [Linux] Depot 541575
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 567990 Sally Face - Season Pass (567990) Depot Depot 567990
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link