Hello everyone!
Got a bit of a bigger update as we have updated the version of Unity we were using from 2019 to the latest 2021. This brings various improvements but most notably corrects a recently discovered security vulnerability.
Additionally, this update restores the soundtrack which was accidentally removed after the most recent update, sorry about that!
Thanks!
-Mike
Patch Notes:
Version 1.5.46
Updated engine to Unity 2021.3.45f2, this will fix the recently discovered Unity security exploit as well as bring various other improvements
Restored the Soundtrack to the Season Pass version of the game
Changed files in this update