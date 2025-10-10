Hey settlers 👋

We just released a new starting map for the Lenzburg scenario! 🏰

Many of you enjoyed building around Lenzburg Castle. So we’ve made the iconic fortress more central and adjusted the resource layout around it. Time to rediscover the region in a fresh way!

This update also includes gameplay improvements, UI fixes, and new options in production buildings . Full patch notes below. 👇



💚 And Of Life and Land is currently 50% off on Steam!

This is our biggest discount ever, so it’s a perfect time to grab the game or gift it to a friend!



👀 But that’s not all…

🌟 REVEALING OUR NEXT GAME 🌟

You know that moment when you’re stuck in traffic and think,

“Why is this light still red? 🤬”

Well… we made a game about that.

🎉 Say hello to If Red Then Stop! Our brand new project!

Over the past few months, alongside our work on Of Life and Land, we've been quietly developing a new project.



In If Red Then Stop you program traffic lights, barriers, and more to solve your city’s traffic problems! Improve your coding skills by learning to control time-dependent processes with realistic state machines.

👇 Follow and wishlist our new game on Steam 👇

Your Team Kerzoven 🥰

More info coming soon! Thank you all for the continued support!! 💚

