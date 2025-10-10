Hey settlers 👋
We just released a new starting map for the Lenzburg scenario! 🏰
Many of you enjoyed building around Lenzburg Castle. So we’ve made the iconic fortress more central and adjusted the resource layout around it. Time to rediscover the region in a fresh way!
This update also includes gameplay improvements, UI fixes, and new options in production buildings . Full patch notes below. 👇
💚 And Of Life and Land is currently 50% off on Steam!
This is our biggest discount ever, so it’s a perfect time to grab the game or gift it to a friend!
👀 But that’s not all…
🌟 REVEALING OUR NEXT GAME 🌟
You know that moment when you’re stuck in traffic and think,
“Why is this light still red? 🤬”
Well… we made a game about that.
🎉 Say hello to If Red Then Stop! Our brand new project!
Over the past few months, alongside our work on Of Life and Land, we've been quietly developing a new project.
In If Red Then Stop you program traffic lights, barriers, and more to solve your city’s traffic problems! Improve your coding skills by learning to control time-dependent processes with realistic state machines.
👇 Follow and wishlist our new game on Steam 👇More info coming soon! Thank you all for the continued support!! 💚
Your Team Kerzoven 🥰
Patch Notes:
Added a new Lenzburg starting map
Slightly increased the bias for the forester's hut to go for bigger trees instead of small ones that are close.
The stonemason can now carry more stone blocks or cut stones from other locations to craft higher tier items.
The stonemason will now always prefer own stocks if available.
Fixed an issue where people with only non-tradable items in their inventory would still go to the community centre instead of trashing them directly.
The task of processing common and exotic fruits in the winery has now been split into two. This provides more customisation options and makes it clearer whether you require one type of product or the other.
The material storage can now also store coal.
Fixed an issue where humans on tier 6 and 7 could have the visuals from tier 1 and 2.
The faction storage UI now shows all tradeable items even if the stocks are zero.
Made the build menu title more consistent.
Added new upgrades to the winery, barber and apothecary requiring glass.
The version info is now hidden per default in the bottom left of the UI.
