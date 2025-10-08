Hi Gravediggers! 🧟‍♂️

We’ve just released a small patch addressing several bugs, balancing issues, and a few quality-of-life improvements.

Here’s what’s been added and fixed:

🔧 Bug Fixes & Improvements

Technician can now unclog toilets for you!

Engine update applied to patch the recently discovered Unity security issue affecting all games using Unity game engine.

Added a Level × Reward multiplier for Expeditions. As you progress, missions will become more challenging but offer higher rewards.

Overall Expedition difficulty balancing adjustments for smoother progression.

Fixed an issue where the “Check Funeral Offers” objective could reappear after returning from an Expedition.

Fixed a bug causing two Delivery Guys to spawn after Expedition.

Fixed an issue where the Urn could slide to an incorrect position at the Packaging Station.

Fixed a bug that allowed leaving the Packaging Station before the packaging process was complete.

Fixed a bug at the Custom Urn Station where pressing the Back button (Right Mouse Button on PC) could break the urn-filling process.

Fixed an issue where the Tank zombie’s stun effect could persist if the night ended while you were disoriented.

Fixed a bug preventing the “Fully Staffed” achievement from unlocking.

Fixed an issue where the “Personal Touch” achievement wouldn’t trigger when first opening the Custom Urn Station.



Thanks again for your continued support, bug reports, and feedback. We’re hard at work shaping the future of the graveyard with your help!