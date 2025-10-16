Grab your keyboards, because we just released a major update for Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - Words of Vengeance!

It’s available now on Steam and brings with it:

⚔️ Three New Levels to Master

⌨️400+ New Phrases

⌛Timed Textboxes

Three New Levels

One of the biggest requests we’ve had for Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - Words of Vengeance is to add new levels to the game! So, we’ve doubled the number of levels available.

Now you will be able to explore Canyon Magrails, and The Deep Vault in Words of Vengeance as well!

400+ New Phrases

We also heard your feedback that some phrases come up too often and that there aren’t enough phrases for the High Gothic achievement.

To combat this, we’ve added over 400 new phrases to the game to diversify the pool of words available!

Timed Textboxes

Finally, we’ve also added some timed textboxes to the game!

These can be used to grab additional health in some levels if you need a little pick me up (and can type quick enough), and they’ll also play a role in the final boss battle...

We hope you enjoy the new levels and features that we’ve added to Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - Words of Vengeance!

Also don’t forget to wishlist our upcoming game Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2 if you haven't already! We'll have some exciting news to share about it soon...