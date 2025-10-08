News:

1. System Language Detection

2. Keyboard Play Warning

3. New Event in West Port: Scholars’ Expedition

4. New Event in West Port: Merchant’s Cargo Incident

Optimization:

1. Yggdrasil Alchemy

Dev log：

When launching the game for the first time, the system will automatically detect your OS language and set the in-game language accordingly.After entering the main menu, a warning message will appear if no controller is detected.A team of scholars has discovered an unidentified ancient relic.You can now meet and interact with them to learn more about their findings.A seemingly trivial transport accident hides something unusual.Through this small story, you might sense that something isn’t quite right…The crafting interface now displays the maximum page number, making browsing and operation smoother.This time, I added a little “keyboard warning event.”During the STOVE trial event, I realized thatthe notice on the store page alone wasn’t quite enough to get the message across.The game was originally built entirely around controller input,and keyboard control only exists because the plugin required it—so it’s “technically usable,” but that’s about it.As for the experience... well, just take a look at the image below.It truly lives up to the name — Hell Mode. 😅Still, to those who managed to play through it that way,you have my full respect.And for anyone who wants to enjoy the game on its normal difficulty —please, play it with a controller! 🎮🔥