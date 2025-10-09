Hey Loners,

Update #16 is here, bringing new events, progression systems, and a deep round of fixes and polish to make Atomic Picnic smoother and more rewarding.

What’s New

New Event: Hijinks

A brand-new event to shake up your runs with fresh chaos.

Curios in Progression

Curios are no longer all available from the start. You’ll unlock more as you progress, giving each run a stronger sense of reward.

Save Backups

Crashes won’t wipe your progress anymore. If something goes wrong, the game will recover from an emergency backup save.

Visual Improvements

New Cooldown VFX for clearer skill timing

New Boss Health Bar in the UI for better readability during fights

Changes

Reload Mods Rework Reload timings and the minigame position have been adjusted, making each mod feel more distinct. Mods that granted charges are now sharper in design: previously, 10 charges with minor effects, now 5 charges with bigger effects. The overall balance is tuned for clarity, with higher values across the board to make their impact more pronounced.

Snowbro Rework Dashing into Snowbro now applies instant freeze at all levels. If he explodes on his own, he applies far less Chill. Increased damage and area importance to make his impact stronger.

UI Tweaks Skill and player actions are now displayed in the center of the screen. The Level-up toast has been moved to the bottom-right corner for improved visibility.



Fixes

Maps on loading screens no longer appear low resolution

Midnight Thread meteor VFX now displays correctly

Fixed soft lock when opening and closing the Evolution Recipe popup

Clouds now display correctly in City of Sands

Blooming Falset taunt no longer causes enemies to fall through the map

Snowbro, Doom Mines, and Spawns no longer count as Ricochet targets

Elite Snacks hitbox fixed

Charger SFX no longer loops endlessly during gameplay

Warren Stone explosion SFX now triggers when rocks hit the floor

Octavio’s shield now scales correctly with multiple players

Health Pillar now decreases player lives properly in multiplayer

Fixed various SFX looping when the game is paused

Known Issues

The background effect fails to display correctly when consecutive skills are activated.

QA Team Commentary

Hello everyone!

This is Atomic Picnic’s QA, Mari, speaking!

First of all, we would like to thank you all for consistently reporting your issues and sharing your feedback with us. Our team is fully dedicated to solving them the best way we can and ensuring every release feels smoother than the last.

Each fix in this patch reflects our ongoing effort to listen, test, and polish every aspect of the game! All so you can enjoy a more stable and fun experience.

We’re proud to be part of such an amazing team and community. Keep those reports coming, and we’ll continue to turn them into improvements!

See you in the Zone,

The QA Team