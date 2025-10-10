 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20305566
Update notes via Steam Community
Your safety while playing our games is our top priority.

We’ve been informed of a recent security vulnerability affecting Unity. Although no malicious activity has been detected in connection with this issue, we’re taking immediate action to keep our players protected.

A new update is now live on The Land Beneath Us and includes the necessary security fixes. We strongly encourage all players to update the game as soon as possible to ensure the best and most secure gameplay experience.

You can find additional details on Unity’s official website here:

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2131011
