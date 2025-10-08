Update 1.1 introduces new gameplay mechanics, reworked skills, and interface improvements to make colony development even deeper and more convenient.
🚀 New Features
Building Rebuild — you can now demolish a structure, recover about 50% of the spent resources, and construct another in its place.
Resource Scanning — soil scanners now yield one-time random resources, adding an element of exploration.
Expanded Skill System — new skills have been added and organized into thematic groups.
Skill Unlocking — learning new branches now requires unlocking the corresponding groups first.
⚙️ Balance and Economy
Skill upgrade cost reduced from 5000 to 1000 credits.
Starting credits reduced from 250 000 to 150 000.
Carrier shipment rate increased from 0.20 to 0.30.
Cargo capacity increased:
Couriers — from 1 to 3.
Carriers — from 3 to 5.
🌍 Improvements and Optimization
Explored areas now have a visible foundation even without buildings.
Floating text readability has been improved.
General performance and stability optimizations.
Thank you to all players for your support and feedback!
Changed files in this update