Update 1.1 introduces new gameplay mechanics, reworked skills, and interface improvements to make colony development even deeper and more convenient.

🚀 New Features

Building Rebuild — you can now demolish a structure, recover about 50% of the spent resources, and construct another in its place.

Resource Scanning — soil scanners now yield one-time random resources , adding an element of exploration.

Expanded Skill System — new skills have been added and organized into thematic groups.

Skill Unlocking — learning new branches now requires unlocking the corresponding groups first.

⚙️ Balance and Economy

Skill upgrade cost reduced from 5000 to 1000 credits .

Starting credits reduced from 250 000 to 150 000 .

Carrier shipment rate increased from 0.20 to 0.30 .

Cargo capacity increased: Couriers — from 1 to 3 . Carriers — from 3 to 5 .



🌍 Improvements and Optimization

Explored areas now have a visible foundation even without buildings.

Floating text readability has been improved.

General performance and stability optimizations.

Thank you to all players for your support and feedback!