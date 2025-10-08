 Skip to content
Major 8 October 2025 Build 20305512 Edited 8 October 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 1.1 introduces new gameplay mechanics, reworked skills, and interface improvements to make colony development even deeper and more convenient.

🚀 New Features

  • Building Rebuild — you can now demolish a structure, recover about 50% of the spent resources, and construct another in its place.

  • Resource Scanning — soil scanners now yield one-time random resources, adding an element of exploration.

  • Expanded Skill System — new skills have been added and organized into thematic groups.

  • Skill Unlocking — learning new branches now requires unlocking the corresponding groups first.

⚙️ Balance and Economy

  • Skill upgrade cost reduced from 5000 to 1000 credits.

  • Starting credits reduced from 250 000 to 150 000.

  • Carrier shipment rate increased from 0.20 to 0.30.

  • Cargo capacity increased:

    • Couriers — from 1 to 3.

    • Carriers — from 3 to 5.

🌍 Improvements and Optimization

  • Explored areas now have a visible foundation even without buildings.

  • Floating text readability has been improved.

  • General performance and stability optimizations.

Thank you to all players for your support and feedback!

