 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Destiny 2 Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Battlefield™ 6 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20305403 Edited 8 October 2025 – 16:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! We’ve been listening to your feedback and present Patch 1.4 with new improvements and experimental changes.

Balance and Experimental Waves

Balance has been updated in 10-wave mode on Normal difficulty.
An experimental feature has been added: sometimes waves will consist of enemies of a single type. These enemies are slightly weaker than their regular versions to maintain balance and keep fights interesting.

Sound

Player and enemy footsteps are now more audible, helping you better navigate the battlefield and plan your actions.

Weapons

Vector recoil has been fully reworked to make shooting more controllable and enjoyable.

UI and Notifications

UI has been improved. New notifications before the start of a round help you better assess the situation and prepare for the upcoming wave.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3337321
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3337322
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link