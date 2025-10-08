Hello everyone! We’ve been listening to your feedback and present Patch 1.4 with new improvements and experimental changes.

Balance and Experimental Waves

Balance has been updated in 10-wave mode on Normal difficulty.

An experimental feature has been added: sometimes waves will consist of enemies of a single type. These enemies are slightly weaker than their regular versions to maintain balance and keep fights interesting.

Sound

Player and enemy footsteps are now more audible, helping you better navigate the battlefield and plan your actions.

Weapons

Vector recoil has been fully reworked to make shooting more controllable and enjoyable.

UI and Notifications

UI has been improved. New notifications before the start of a round help you better assess the situation and prepare for the upcoming wave.